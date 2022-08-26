The Shaanxi Provincial Department of Water Resources launched a level IV emergency response to flood and drought disaster prevention

According to the forecast, from August 25 to 31, there will be continuous rainy weather in Shaanxi Province from north to south. This round of heavy precipitation has a wide coverage, long duration, strong accumulated rainfall and local rain, which can easily lead to mountain torrent disasters and river floods. After consultation and judgment,The Shaanxi Provincial Department of Water Resources decided to start the province’s level IV emergency response to flood and drought disaster prevention at 12:00 on August 25.The Provincial Department of Water Resources requires all units to closely monitor changes in rainwater conditions, encrypt forecasts and early warnings, strengthen scientific scheduling of water projects, earnestly do a good job in the defense of check dams and mountain torrent disasters, and strengthen the inspection and cleaning of river embankments, floodplains, and wading operations to ensure that Rivers and floods are safe.

Shaanxi Province enters a period of heavy rainfall

Drought in southern Shaanxi is expected to ease

On August 24, moderate to heavy rains occurred in central and southern Shaanxi, most of Guanzhong and western Shaanxi, and heavy rains occurred in Ningqiang and other places. This marks that Shaanxi Province has entered a period of heavy rainfall, and the drought in southern Shaanxi is expected to be alleviated.

Since the flood season this year, Shaanxi Province has shown a situation of “flood in the north and drought in the south”. Xi’an, Xianyang, Hanzhong, Ankang and other places have continued to have high temperatures. Since August 24, there has been widespread rainfall from north to south in Shaanxi Province. The monitoring data of the Shaanxi Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Survey Center shows that from 8:00 on August 24 to 8:00 on the 25th, there were 207 stations with rainfall greater than 25 mm in 2098 rain stations in the province, of which 42 stations were greater than 50 mm, distributed in Ningqiang, Liuba, Fengxian, Lueyang, Mianxian, Xixiang, Nanzheng, Taibai, Xunyi 9 counties and districts. Affected by the rainfall, some tributaries of the Han River experienced a slight increase in water. The Baohe Madao hydrological station has a flood peak once, which is below the warning flow rate.

According to the forecast of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the rainfall will last until August 31, covering the whole province of Shaanxi. It is the longest, most extensive, accumulated rainfall and strong local rainfall so far this year. It can effectively supplement the rainfall. The water volume of rivers and reservoirs in Shaanxi Province can alleviate the high temperature weather, especially the drought in southern Shaanxi and even the Han River basin.