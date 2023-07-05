The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s New Delhi declaration criticized Pakistan from the left and the right

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit was held in the form of video on the 4th, and the New Delhi Declaration was released after the meeting. Some observers believe that when India has the home court advantage, there can be traces of criticizing China and Pakistan between the lines.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO, referred to as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit was held today in the form of video, chaired by Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Modi) of the rotating presidency of India. President Xi Jinping.

After the meeting, the leaders issued the New Delhi Declaration, advocating the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, national territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and non-use or threat of force as the basis for the sustainable development of international relations.

The document said the leaders at the meeting supported the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation.

Member States agree to work together to combat terrorism and seek to develop a common list of organizations prohibited from operating within their respective national borders.

The New Delhi Declaration also mentioned that member states should avoid the spread of religious intolerance, radical nationalism, racial discrimination and xenophobia.

Some observers have interpreted that content such as “mutual respect for sovereignty” and “non-use of force” are India’s implicit criticisms of China, and the anti-terrorism part is India’s criticism of Pakistan for sheltering and condoning terrorist organizations.

The part of the declaration that mentions religious intolerance, observers believe that certain countries are criticizing India; as for “peacefully resolving disputes through dialogue…” is India’s consistent position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

As a multilateral platform initiated by China and Russia, SCO implicitly supports Russia in its declaration, emphasizing that unilateral imposition of economic sanctions that have not been approved by the United Nations Security Council is not in line with the principles of international law and will have a negative impact on third countries and international economic relations.

In addition, the declaration mentions that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan support China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative.

This paragraph does not list India, showing that India does not support the “One Belt, One Road” position.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor built by China and Pakistan under the “Belt and Road” initiative passes through areas claimed by India and is accused by India of violating sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Member States announced Kazakhstan as the next Chair and thanked India for its contribution during its presidency.

