The sheet could not withstand the storm at the Arbab Niaz Stadium

The sheet installed in Peshawar's Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium could not withstand the force of the storm and burst even before the inauguration. The construction of Niaz Cricket Stadium has been going on since December 2017 and it is to be completed this year

At this time, most of the work in the stadium has been completed and its completion will be completed soon, but even before its inauguration, questions have been raised about the materials used in the construction of the stadium. It will protect the spectators from the sun, but that sheet could not withstand the force of the storm that hit Peshawar a few days ago and has been torn at several places. is also feared and further deterioration will lead to additional costs for its replacement or repair.