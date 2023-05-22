Home » The sheet could not withstand the storm at the Arbab Niaz Stadium
News

The sheet could not withstand the storm at the Arbab Niaz Stadium

by admin
The sheet could not withstand the storm at the Arbab Niaz Stadium

Web Desk: The sheet installed in Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium could not withstand the force of the storm and burst even before the inauguration. The construction of Niaz Cricket Stadium has been going on since December 2017 and it is to be completed this year
At this time, most of the work in the stadium has been completed and its completion will be completed soon, but even before its inauguration, questions have been raised about the materials used in the construction of the stadium. It will protect the spectators from the sun, but that sheet could not withstand the force of the storm that hit Peshawar a few days ago and has been torn at several places. is also feared and further deterioration will lead to additional costs for its replacement or repair.

See also  Mortgages, from the decline in moratoriums, signs of recovery for businesses and households

You may also like

Damage takes its toll on parks and mega-parks

Indigenous group joins the search for children

Income tax consequences of the sale of dividend...

archives, libraries and museums, can be presented until...

“In recent years there was no will to...

Word of the Day∣Rehabilitation International Centennial Celebration

Record fine of 1.2 billion euros against Facebook...

At the Police School, a cadet was arrested...

Although it looks terrible, it has permission

Argentina: “My books create a panorama of racism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy