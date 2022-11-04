Home News The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the Mengtian experimental cabin – Teller Report
News

by admin
On November 3, the door of the Mengtian experimental cabin was opened at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center.

According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, at 15:12 Beijing time on November 3, 2022, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the Mengtian experimental cabin.

In the follow-up, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew will successively welcome the visit of the Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft in the space station. At that time, the Shenzhou 14 and 15 crews will complete the Chinese space flight. For the first time in history, the astronaut crew rotates in orbit.

Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Sun Fengxiao)

Shenzhou 14 astronaut Chen Dong enters the Mengtian experimental cabin, photographed at the Beijing Space Flight Control Center on November 3.

Shenzhou 14 astronauts Chen Dong (middle), Liu Yang (left), and Cai Xuzhe entered the Mengtian experimental cabin, photographed at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center on November 3.

