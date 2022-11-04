





The space station Mengtian experimental module completes the transfer

The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the Mengtian experimental cabin

People’s Liberation Army Daily, Beijing, November 3. Reporters Li Weixin and Zhu Baiyan reported: According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, at 15:12 Beijing time on November 3, 2022, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the Mengtian experimental cabin .

At 9:32 on the same day, the Mengtian experimental module of the space station successfully completed its relocation. During the transposition, the Mengtian experimental module first completed the relevant state settings, and then separated from the space station assembly. After that, the plane transposition method was used to complete the transposition in about an hour, and then docked with the lateral port of the Tianhe core module node cabin again.

The completion of the transposition of the Mengtian experimental module marks the completion of the on-orbit assembly of the basic configuration of the “T” shape of the Chinese space station, a key step towards the goal of building a space station. According to the plan, the basic function test and evaluation of the space station assembly will be carried out in the future.

It is reported that the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew will welcome the visit of the Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft in the space station. At that time, the two crews of Shenzhou No. 14 and No. 15 will complete the first astronaut crew rotation in orbit in China‘s aerospace history.



