VALCHIUSA. For the moment in Valchiusella there is still no talk of a water crisis, at least as regards domestic users. But ahead of this, with the drought that has lasted for months persists, the taps could remain dry.

And so the mayor of Val di Chy and the Union of Mountain Municipalities Valchiusella appeals to the common sense of the citizens. In fact, Michele Gedda says: «Given the protracted absence of rainfall such as to feed the springs, we invite the population to use the water with extreme care, reducing consumption and eliminating waste». And in the indications that he transmits to people, he also gives some examples: «It is necessary to favor drinking water consumption: a dirty car or an empty swimming pool certainly do not represent a problem. House taps from which water might not come out due to drought would become so ».

Adds Gedda: «And let’s remember, then, not to light fires in the meadows and in the woods. Until August 31st, the regional forest regulation forbids it. The risk of causing fires would be very high ». It takes a little and, in a moment you find yourself with fires that are difficult to tame and capable of causing very serious damage.

The negative effects of climatic phenomena, such as drought, are also affecting the animal husbandry sector, leading to an immediate gloomy future. Pier Giorgio Giacchetto, Traversella breeder, reflects: «For the first cut we cannot complain, the harvest was roughly equal to that of previous seasons. Different speech, however, as regards the second cut. Day after day the excessive heat of this period is in fact slowing down, not to say blocking, the regrowth of the grass on our lawns, so much so that no more than 50% of it will be collected compared to a so to speak normal year ». Giacchetto, then, does not foresee anything good thinking about next winter, when the price of lowland forage will skyrocket, if any can be found. «Already now there is talk of a doubling of the cost per myriagram, compared to the rate applied on average last year. And precisely for this reason there is the risk that some companies will be forced to go out of business. And if we raise our eyes towards our mountain pastures, we realize that the aspect with which they present themselves today is already that typical of the month of advanced September. And this could mean an early return of the herds from summer pastures, with complications with respect to the receipt of regional funds for the raising of animals ». On the monitoring of the mountain pastures, Coldiretti Piemonte also intervened: “In the pastures where grass is still available – they note -, the farmers bring watering tanks and water pipes with the risk of having to bring forward the closing of the mountain pasture season with the return to the lowland stables. The milk production is also affected by the climate, which also drops by 20 to 30%