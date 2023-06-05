The Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation signs a partnership agreement with the University

An agreement signing took place on June 5, 2023 between the Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation (SEA) and the University of Lomé.

This is a multidimensional agreement for the benefit of students for the construction of an amphitheater which will be dedicated to the emblematic captain of the Eperviers du Togo. Added to this is the construction of a grandstand on the university’s football pitch and support for start-ups in the university’s innovation and technology centre.

The agreement was finalized by Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, President of the SEA Foundation and Professor Dodzi Komla Kokoroko, President of the University of Lomé, in the presence of the Minister of Communication, Media, Professor Akodah Ayewouadan.

Furthermore, the partnership agreement also extends to the National Institute for Youth and Sports.

Atha Assan