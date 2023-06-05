Home » The Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation signs a partnership agreement with the University
News

The Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation signs a partnership agreement with the University

by admin
The Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation signs a partnership agreement with the University

An agreement signing took place on June 5, 2023 between the Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor Foundation (SEA) and the University of Lomé.

This is a multidimensional agreement for the benefit of students for the construction of an amphitheater which will be dedicated to the emblematic captain of the Eperviers du Togo. Added to this is the construction of a grandstand on the university’s football pitch and support for start-ups in the university’s innovation and technology centre.

The agreement was finalized by Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, President of the SEA Foundation and Professor Dodzi Komla Kokoroko, President of the University of Lomé, in the presence of the Minister of Communication, Media, Professor Akodah Ayewouadan.

Furthermore, the partnership agreement also extends to the National Institute for Youth and Sports.

Atha Assan

See also  General Secretary's Feelings for the People丨He is a caring person for the people_Guangming.com

You may also like

Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance...

Science: Air measurements could provide data on biodiversity

Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ...

They find the oldest footprint of a ‘Homo...

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Labor Minister Heil want...

Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.

Exports of cranberries from the US increased by...

BMG confuses sales with earnings

Tchangaï Mozaire, sporting director of ASKO: “We did...

Charges for approving an inexperienced entity a pavement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy