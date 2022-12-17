December 16, 2022 10:03
The scandal has been unjustly baptized with the name of “Qatargate”. Unfairly because we discovered that it was not limited only to Qatar’s influence: Morocco is also accused of having bought the influence of the European Parliament.
The story, which exploded last week with the arrest of four people in Belgium – including a vice-president of the parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kailī – continues to make the European institution tremble.
The assembly is demanding more powers to gain direct democratic legitimacy, but today this demand is undermined by revelations about the weakness of parliament in relation to the ability of foreign powers to influence it. The list of non-European interests that want to alter the decision-making process of the old continent is long.
End of informal friendships
Visibly shaken, the president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metsola, spoke on December 14 in front of the heads of state and government of the 27 gathered for a summit in Brussels. Metsola has promised important reforms so that, in her words, “the institution is not for sale to foreign actors who try to put us in difficulty”.
His plan will be presented at the beginning of 2023, but Metsola has already announced the dissolution of all informal friendship groups with third countries, real vectors of “soft” corruption, and the strengthening of protection and reporting systems. The European Parliament, for its part, voted on the same day to suspend access to European structures for Qatari lobbyists.
It will be necessary to make an ethical effort to restore trust in an institution that has already been judged opaque
Matsola has hinted that all recently approved laws will be reviewed in light of the revelations of this scandal, no doubt to remedy the fact that some votes may have been affected.
But it will also be necessary to examine all the suspicious practices, the role played by former MEPs who have turned into lobbyists and the not exactly transparent world of public or private lobbies, which in some cases carry out a legitimate work, but in others they are simply instruments of corruption.
From the Belgian newspaper Le Soir we discovered that Francesco Giorgi, the Italian parliamentary attaché and Eva Kailī’s companion, has already confessed, indicating the former socialist MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri as the leader of a network of influence linked to the Italian left.
It was again Giorgi who revealed that Morocco too has taken steps to put pressure on European affairs in exchange for payments. The Moroccan secret services, i.e. the Direction générale des études et de la documentation (Dged), are believed to have originated the manoeuvre.
A Belgian NGO engaged in the fight against human rights violations and created in 2019 by Panzeri, Fight impunity, was also involved in the affair. The honorary council of the NGO included important figures, who immediately resigned. Among them are the former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and the former head of foreign policy of the Union, Federica Mogherini.
With the European elections scheduled in less than a year and a half, it will be necessary to make a convincing ethical effort to push European citizens to regain faith in an institution that was previously judged too distant and opaque.
