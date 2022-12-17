December 16, 2022 10:03

The scandal has been unjustly baptized with the name of “Qatargate”. Unfairly because we discovered that it was not limited only to Qatar’s influence: Morocco is also accused of having bought the influence of the European Parliament.

The story, which exploded last week with the arrest of four people in Belgium – including a vice-president of the parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kailī – continues to make the European institution tremble.

The assembly is demanding more powers to gain direct democratic legitimacy, but today this demand is undermined by revelations about the weakness of parliament in relation to the ability of foreign powers to influence it. The list of non-European interests that want to alter the decision-making process of the old continent is long.

End of informal friendships

Visibly shaken, the president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metsola, spoke on December 14 in front of the heads of state and government of the 27 gathered for a summit in Brussels. Metsola has promised important reforms so that, in her words, “the institution is not for sale to foreign actors who try to put us in difficulty”.

His plan will be presented at the beginning of 2023, but Metsola has already announced the dissolution of all informal friendship groups with third countries, real vectors of “soft” corruption, and the strengthening of protection and reporting systems. The European Parliament, for its part, voted on the same day to suspend access to European structures for Qatari lobbyists.