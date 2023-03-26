Peru has been shocked by the death of the 18-year-old girl both because of its brutality and because of the contentious response from the police, who took several days to issue an arrest warrant for the alleged attacker, Sergio Tarache Parra, whose whereabouts are unknown. , despite the fact that the attack took place on Saturday, March 18.

The incident shocked the nation, which had been monitoring the news about the young woman’s health all week, and once again drew attention to the issue of violence against women. “This violence against women must stop,” declared the president of the Nation, Dina Boluarte, hours after hearing the news. Women are not owned by couples. «.

For the capture of 19-year-old Tarache Parra, the Ministry of the Interior is now offering a reward of 50,000 soles (about US$13,000).

On March 18, a man approached a young woman who was walking down a street near the Plaza del Dos de Mayo in the heart of Lima. He doused her with gasoline, set her on fire, and then ran away from her.

Sergio Tarache Parra, with whom Gómez had a sentimental relationship that he had recently decided to end, is named in the police account of the events.

The passers-by who were nearby helped the victim and put out the flames, but could not save her from suffering burns on 60% of her body. The victim was taken to the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima, where she finally died on Friday.

In 2022, a high percentage of the 136 reported femicides in Peru remained unresolved. Women’s organizations frequently denounce that women who attend appointments to which they are dishonestly called to receive the payment of alimony owed to them for their common children are harassed by their ex-partners.

A series of laws that respond to an ultra-conservative agenda that rolls back equality were approved by the Peruvian Congress last year, according to Natalia González, a researcher at the Institute of Peruvian Studies. «.