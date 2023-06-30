The Shocking Robbery of a Cuban Father and Son: $10,500 Stolen from Their Car

Shocking Robbery in Miami: Cuban Victim Loses $10,500 in Bold Crime

Miami was rocked by a daring robbery, leaving the victim, a Cuban man, in disbelief and shock. This incident, which is being touted as one of the most shocking robberies in recent weeks in the area, has raised concerns about the safety of residents conducting financial transactions.

According to the victim, a father and son had withdrawn a significant amount of money, a staggering $10,500.00 USD, from Bank of America. However, due to a careless oversight, they left the envelope containing the cash in their car. When they returned home, they were met with the devastating news that their money had been stolen.

The perpetrators of this brazen crime apparently had inside knowledge, as they followed the victims from the bank located on Southwest 22nd Avenue and 8th Street. The owner of the money claimed that the robbers chased their car for nearly three hours until they reached their residence. Taking advantage of a momentary lapse, the culprits broke the car window and made off with the hefty sum.

“We came directly to the house to pick up an errand, at that moment they made us lunch and we had lunch,” said the victim in an interview with Univisión 23. Meanwhile, his son’s wife recounted her shock when she first noticed the broken glass. “I asked my husband what had happened because I thought they had had an accident and they hadn’t said anything.”

Fortunately, the incident was captured on several security cameras in the vicinity. After an extensive review of the footage, it was discovered that during a brief stop, a man in another car had approached them, attempting to gain entry into their vehicle. This observation led the victim to speculate that the individual may have overheard something at the bank. “Nobody follows you for three hours throughout Miami and waits for you to enter a house to steal your money,” the victim pondered. This modus operandi has also been observed in similar recent robberies in Miami.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Last Friday, another Cuban fell victim to a similar crime, losing $5,000.00 USD taken from his car upon returning from the bank. These incidents have sparked concerns about the security measures in place, as residents worry about the safety of conducting financial transactions.

As investigations into these robberies continue, authorities are stressing the importance of vigilance and caution when handling large sums of money. They are urging residents to be mindful of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of theft.

The recent surge in these audacious robberies has raised alarm bells in the community, and law enforcement agencies are working diligently to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of residents. In the meantime, Miami residents are reminded to exercise caution and stay vigilant, especially when it comes to financial matters.

