Title: Tons of Dead Lobsters Suspected to be Processed and Sold as Shrimp Tails

Date: [Insert Date]

In a shocking discovery, an undercover investigation has revealed that dead lobsters may be processed and sold as shrimp tails in wholesale markets in Nanjing. The investigation was prompted by a report from an insider who witnessed the purchase and processing of these deceased creatures for consumption.

Upon visiting the markets, reporters confirmed the presence of dead lobsters being sold at a price exceeding 1 yuan per catty. Further investigations revealed that trucks had transported several tons of dead lobsters from various markets in Nanjing to a cooked lobster processing cooperative located in Tianchang City, Anhui Province.

Inside the cold storage of the cooperative, a significant quantity of processed shrimp tails was found by the reporters. Astonishingly, workers at the facility claimed to process up to 5 tons of dead lobsters per day but expressed uncertainty regarding the sales method.

Appalled by this discovery, the reporter immediately reported the matter to the Tianchang City Market Supervision Bureau. However, the responsible person not only denied any involvement in processing dead shrimp but also refuted the allegations of purchasing the lobsters altogether. This denial only raises further concerns about the operation’s transparency and integrity.

Officials from the law enforcement agency have already initiated an investigation into the matter. Since May of this year, the factory has claimed to have processed a staggering total of nearly 50 tons of lobsters. The crucial question then arises – where have these processed lobsters been sold? The local market supervision department is actively conducting an inquiry to determine the exact distribution channels and potential health hazards associated with the consumption of these processed shrimp tails.

As this investigation unfolds, we at 林果新闻 will remain committed to monitoring the developments closely and bringing you the latest updates. It is imperative that consumers remain cautious and aware when purchasing shrimp tails or any seafood products, particularly in light of these disturbing findings.

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

