The hitman quickens the pace as he approaches Fabrizio Piscitelli, 53 years old. Diabolik, chief ultras of the Irriducibili, a drug trafficker on the rise in the rich Roman square, is sitting on a bench in the park of the Aqueducts. It is August 7, 2019. Next to him is his Cuban bodyguard and driver.

The camera captures the scene. Record the last twenty seconds of the boss’s life.