It had just been inaugurated by the world champions Graziani and Lucchetta. The alpine group leader Specola regrets the incident

STRAMBINO. Only four days have passed since its inauguration (Saturday 17 September 2022) by the mayor of Strambino Sonia Cambursano, flanked by the two world champions of football Ciccio Graziani and volleyball Andrea Lucchetta, who some unknown vandals, in the night between Wednesday and Thursday September 22, they erased the red shoe painted behind the red bench, on the wall of the avenue of Corso Torino that runs alongside the municipal sports field of the capital of Strambino.

To denounce the new uncivil and incomprehensible act of vandalism was the group leader Claudio Specola degli Alpini di Strambino who created the red bench symbol and designed the red shoe against violence against women and was present at its inauguration.

“I would not want it to be a deliberate act against the symbolic meaning of the red bench – commented Claudio Specola, disconcerted – because it had already happened before, even before the inauguration, the day after the realization of the first of the three symbolic benches: red, against the violence against women; yellow, against bullying; viola, in favor of hospitality; already programmed by the local group of black feathers in agreement with the Municipality, in various parts of the capital of Strambino ».

The denunciation and the violent protest of the Alpini against this serious gesture (which they hope is only to be attributed to ignorance and not to the symbolic meaning of the red bench) and, more generally, the condemnation of all acts of vandalism, were associated with the representatives of local institutions and the entire community of Strambino, which was stunned by the hardly understandable gesture.