The shooting of Naples-New York by Salvatores with Favino – Friuli VG is underway

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – Shooting has begun for Naples – New York, the new film directed by Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores, based on an unpublished subject by Federico Fellini and Tullio Pinelli. Pierfrancesco Favino has been entrusted with the role of the purser who will help two children in an epic journey from one side of the Atlantic to the other, played by Dea Lanzaro and Antonio Guerra. The cast also counts on the presence of Anna Ammirati, Anna Lucia Pierro with the participation of Omar Benson Miller, Tomas Arana, Antonio Catania.



Twelve weeks of shooting planned between Naples, Trieste, Rijeka and the Cinecittà studios. The photography is by Diego Indraccolo, the scenography by Rita Rabassini, the costumes by Patrizia Chericoni, the music by Federico De Robertis, the editing by Julien Panzarasa, the casting by Francesco Vedovati, Anna Pennella and Julie Schubert and the Supervision visual effects to Victor Perez.



apoli – New York is produced by Isabella Cocuzza and Arturo Paglia for Paco Cinematografica with Rai Cinema, with the contribution of FVG Film Commission – PromoTurismoFVG. The film will be distributed by 01Distribution.



In the immediate post-war period, among the rubble of a Naples bent on misery, little Carmine and Celestina try to survive as best they can, helping each other. One night, they embark as stowaways on a ship bound for New York to go and live with Celestina’s sister who emigrated years earlier.



The two children join the many Italian emigrants in search of fortune in America and land in an unknown metropolis, which after many vicissitudes, they will learn to call home.



(ANSA).

