The shortest marriage in the world, the husband said that the wife immediately divorced

Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 1:09 a.m

Kuwait City: The world‘s shortest marriage, the wife divorced immediately after the marriage. This interesting incident of details happened in a city of Kuwait, where 3 minutes after the wedding, the bride got divorced for calling her an idiot, the judge also issued the divorce document. In fact, after the wedding, the bride suddenly fell while walking, on which the bridegroom suddenly uttered an idiot, on which the wife got very angry and divorced him. It should be noted that the divorce rate in Kuwait is very high compared to other countries. It is probably the shortest marriage in the world, in which the divorce took place three minutes after the marriage and the documents were also issued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

