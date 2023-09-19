Home » The shortest marriage in the world, the husband said that the wife immediately divorced
News

The shortest marriage in the world, the husband said that the wife immediately divorced

by admin
The shortest marriage in the world, the husband said that the wife immediately divorced

Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 1:09 a.m

Kuwait City: The world‘s shortest marriage, the wife divorced immediately after the marriage. This interesting incident of details happened in a city of Kuwait, where 3 minutes after the wedding, the bride got divorced for calling her an idiot, the judge also issued the divorce document. In fact, after the wedding, the bride suddenly fell while walking, on which the bridegroom suddenly uttered an idiot, on which the wife got very angry and divorced him. It should be noted that the divorce rate in Kuwait is very high compared to other countries. It is probably the shortest marriage in the world, in which the divorce took place three minutes after the marriage and the documents were also issued.

See also  Audios prove the existence of hitmen among UNP escorts

You may also like

Reactions to MV trend: AfD wants to govern,...

President Joe Biden Urges UN Authorization for International...

The retail plaza, a story that will soon...

Simplified Visa Process for Chinese Tourists: Visa on...

In Wels there are breakfast bags for commuters...

By amending NAB, we have done our duty,...

Dozens of Undocumented Immigrants Found in Deplorable Conditions...

Government will hold a new tender for the...

Record-breaking Attendance at Beijing Book Fair Signals Cultural...

Summer and the perfect 3rd (Google Workspace update)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy