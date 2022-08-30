Source title: The Shougang Park venue of the Service Trade Fair has been fully delivered and has an operating area of ​​94,000 square meters, including 8 special exhibitions such as cultural and tourism services

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will open in Beijing on August 31. Shougang Park has once again become one of the "dual venues" of the Service Trade Fair, and will host special exhibitions and some forums, conferences and side events. On the 29th, the reporter learned from the on-site exploration of the exhibition that the relevant venues, conference rooms, landscape, lighting, greening, slow-moving systems, etc. in the Shougang Park of the Service Trade Fair have been fully completed and delivered for operation, and the final exhibition finishing work is underway in the venue. 8 special exhibitions will "land" Shougang Park The total exhibition area of ​​this service trade fair is 152,000 square meters, of which the service trade fair venue in Shougang Park covers an area of ​​94,000 square meters, including 8 topics such as cultural and tourism services, health services, sports services, financial services, and educational services. The exhibition will fully display various new technologies, new achievements, new formats and new models. According to the relevant person in charge of Beijing Shougang Construction Investment Co., Ltd., the park focuses on transformation and upgrading, function enhancement and vitality enhancement, and carefully builds the 2.0 version of the Service Trade Fair. At present, all relevant venues, conference rooms, landscape, lighting, greening, slow-moving systems, etc. have been fully completed and put into operation. It is reported that there are 15 venues in the Shougang Park venue of the Service Trade Fair, providing 17 conference rooms with industrial style characteristics. This year, the equipment and facilities of the CIFTIS exhibition hall have been overhauled, and the monitoring and voice broadcasting systems in the exhibition hall have also been improved, and the audience will have a more convenient viewing experience. Immersive experience of hot spots in the field of service trade In recent years, Beijing has been adhering to the development strategy of "Technology empowers culture, and culture empowers cities", and promotes the integration of culture and technology with policy innovation. Its achievements were most vividly displayed in the thematic exhibition on cultural and tourism services of this CIFTIS. Metaverse full-real 3D space interactive scene, youth Yuanuniverse home, digital and real city game space… More than ten exhibition areas in the cultural and tourism service thematic exhibition hall will display new scenes and new scenarios for "Metaverse" to promote the development of the cultural and tourism industry. business format. At the same time, the SoReal Jiaolong manned deep-sea simulation experience device, which athletes from all over the world rushed to punch in during the Winter Olympics, was also exhibited to the public for the first time. In the special exhibition hall of financial services, well-known financial institutions and technology companies will focus on displaying innovative financial technologies and financial services, such as video mobile business halls, self-driving financial service vehicles, driverless digital currency payment experience vehicles, and Chinese typhoon catastrophe models. , Enterprise independent research and development of blockchain, etc. In the exhibition hall of the special exhibition of educational services, the theme of "Public Welfare Boosting Education", which was added for the first time, is also a major highlight. High-quality development releases new kinetic energy During the service trade fair, the night of Shougang Park will be lit up with lights, and the park will provide new scenes of leisure and consumption for exhibitors and citizens. The relevant person in charge of Shougang Park said that they will seize the opportunity of the Service Trade Fair to organically combine the undertaking of the Service Trade Fair with the transformation and utilization of the achievements of the Winter Olympics, and the preparation of post-Winter Olympics articles. The aggregation and development of scenarios and new models are organically combined to promote the park to achieve higher-quality development.

