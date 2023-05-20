The show ended – Diario El Mercurio





In recent weeks, the country has been forced to watch a painful, systematic, and I would say, indelicate series of actions and contractions leading to destabilize, mock Ecuadorians, and disrespect the Constitution and legal system. We said it from an early moment.

The psychic influence returned to work and the tricks of all or nothing were present. Let’s explain. When there are political actors -public servants- who distance themselves from the fulfillment of their highest duty: to protect the collective well-being and take care of the State; then, one is no longer in a democratic and republican life, less in a respect for the constitutional order, since everything has turned to its margins.

The extinct assembly did not represent anyone. Only his own acolytes and eager to seize power, who no longer cared for forms. They invented a destabilizing impeachment farce. With a coup and non-legal appearance. They brought out their ideas that the trial was political and not legal, ignoring the birth in the fourteenth century of the so-called British impeachment that brought the jurisdictional power to Parliament, removing it from the monarch’s judges. We saw repeated illegalities, breaks in rules and deadlines, inventions along the way and whimsical interpretations, unfortunately, accompanied by so-called professional fixations, egos and ambitions.

The country did not matter. Exclusively his desires, theirs, personal and group appetites and interests. On board Ecuador and its progress. So, the serious and honest constitutionalists of the country, we had the unavoidable and ethical task of guiding the paths to follow, taking care of what we were called to take care of: the constitutional order; without being hooligans of norms and assumptions, without playing along with treacherous interests.

The Ecuadorians, Ecuador, did not deserve that deceased assembly. How much can the myopia and disconnection of the honorable be? Now the country urgently requires hands and voices that respect Ecuadorians, that respect the constitutional order, because the show is over. (EITHER)