The Shvets Museum exhibit Ancient teapot was shown by Oleksandr Shvets

The famous master of tea ceremonies Bahauddin was a happy person all his life. The smile never left his face. To everyone who knew him, it sometimes seemed that his every day was filled with the aroma of a holiday. Even as he was dying, he smiled quietly, circling the students who had gathered to say goodbye to him with a warm look.

He seemed to enjoy the coming of death.

One of them asked:

– Why are you laughing now? We, seeing you cheerful and cheerful for many years, did not dare to ask: how do you manage to always remain like this? And now, in the last minutes, you smile again.

The old master replied:

– Many years ago, I came to my teacher as a young man, seventeen years old, but already suffering deeply. The master was seventy years old, and he smiled and laughed, as it seemed to me at the time, just like that, for no apparent reason. I asked him: “How do you do it?” And he answered: “Inside I am free in my choice. Just one day I realized that this is my choice. Every morning when I open my eyes, I ask myself, what do I choose today, bliss or suffering? And more often than not, I choose bliss. After all, it is so natural…”

Allow me to wish all today’s birthdays good and happiness. And you, my friends, have a nice day. As always, yours truly.