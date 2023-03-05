The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) has decreed the first precautionary measure against Viva Airlines Sucursal Colombia, provider of the international air transport service for passengers of the airline VIVA AIR. The measure was taken less than 48 hours after the filing of a consumer protection lawsuit filed by one of those affected by the suspension of operations of the airline.

The SIC has decided to take urgent measures to protect the rights and interests of hundreds of consumers who have been affected by the airline’s decision to suspend its services. According to the SIC, the actions of VIVA AIR show a flagrant violation of consumer rights provided for in Law 1480 of 2011 and even constitutional regulations.

On the defendant’s website, the customer service channels do not offer any type of information, guide or possibility to present their requests, therefore urgent measures were adopted to safeguard the interests of consumers. The SIC ordered VIVA AIR to immediately return the money paid for the air tickets in favor of the affected user, or to relocate her at no cost to a flight with another airline to cover the initially contracted air route.

The decision of the SIC opens the doors to all consumers who have seen their rights violated and go to the Superintendency to obtain effective judicial solutions in quick and timely response times.

It should be noted that users who do not request precautionary measures from the Superintendency in the exercise of its jurisdictional functions must submit a direct claim to the airline before filing the claim.

The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, through the National Consumer Protection Network, continues to offer face-to-face guidance to affected users, who are at the airports of 18 cities in the country, so that they know how to assert their rights. .

In the event of going to the entity to file a claim together with the request for precautionary measures through the delegation for Jurisdictional Affairs, you must bear in mind that, if the flight purchased was of a national nature, the claim must be filed against the company Fast Colombia SAS On the other hand, if the flight is international, the lawsuit must be against Viva Airlines Perú SAC.

The claim, along with the request for precautionary measures, may be filed using the “Sue here” application available on the entity’s website, it can also be sent to email [email protected]