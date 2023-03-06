The Sichuan delegation reviewed the government work report in groups

Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang, Peng Qinghua and others participated in the review and made speeches

On March 6, the Sichuan delegation of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a group meeting in the resident group to review the government work report, review the plan report and draft, and the budget report and draft. Representatives such as Wang Xiaohui, Huang Qiang, and Peng Qinghua participated in the deliberations of their groups and made speeches.

Relevant comrades from the drafting group of the government work report, the General Office of the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, and the Budget Working Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress attended the meeting to listen to the deliberation opinions of each group.

Wang Xiaohui said in his speech that he fully agrees with the government work report. The past year and five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. In the face of an unprecedented severe and complex situation, General Secretary Xi Jinping raised the flag and took the helm to lead the way. He united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win one tough battle after another. One victory after another was achieved. The most remarkable and impressive thing is that we have created a miracle in the history of human poverty reduction and made great contributions to the cause of poverty reduction in the world; we have created a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic A major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control; continued to write the “two miracles” of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. In the past five years, the average annual economic growth rate was 5.2%, and the average contribution rate to world growth exceeded 30%. Ping An China Construction has made great achievements Achievements, my country has become one of the most secure countries in the world. These brilliant achievements eloquently prove that the “two establishments” are the decisive factors for the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country. On the new journey, as long as we firmly move forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, we will be able to overcome all difficulties and obstacles. The government work report made arrangements for this year’s work, and the goal setting was scientific and reasonable, reflecting the strategic determination to stick to the green hills and unswervingly promote high-quality development; the policy orientation is precise and powerful, which is conducive to improving social psychological expectations and boosting Develop confidence; focus on expanding domestic demand as the primary task, and grasp the key to the current stable growth and long-term growth momentum; coordinate and plan the key tasks of economic and social development, and demonstrate the system of making up for weaknesses and forging strengths, and promoting strengths and weaknesses Concepts and bottom-line thinking. We must combine reality, do a good job in implementation, and promote the modernization of Sichuan in the new era and new journey to get off to a good start.

Wang Xiaohui pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation, emphasizing that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and clearly pointed out the major principles of promoting high-quality development. High-level scientific and technological self-reliance, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, promoting agricultural modernization, realizing the happiness and well-being of the people, and upholding and strengthening the overall leadership of the party have put forward important requirements. The general secretary’s important speech has a strong practical pertinence, and it has important guiding significance for us to deeply understand the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and lead Sichuan’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization. We must study and understand in depth, resolutely implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech throughout the entire process of the development of the cause of governing Shu and rejuvenating Sichuan, go all out to fight for economy and construction, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and strive to write a new chapter on the new journey. A new chapter in the development of Sichuan.

Huang Qiang said in his speech that the government work report runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference. I fully agree with this report. The past five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary in the history of the development of the party and the country. Overcoming the deep poverty that has troubled thousands of years has created a miracle in the history of human poverty reduction; The miracle of a big country successfully emerging from the pandemic; overcoming the unprecedented economic downturn and creating a miracle of rapid economic development; overcoming the technological blockade of extreme pressure and promoting high-level technological self-reliance; It has achieved a high level of opening up to the outside world; it has overcome the difficulty of changing the development mode and entered a new stage of high-quality development. Looking back on the five years of struggle, we have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. We must implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirement of “firmly grasping the primary task of high-quality development”, insist on leading Sichuan’s modernization with Chinese-style modernization, go all out for economic development and construction, and unswervingly promote high-quality development. Strict” but still “practical”, work hard, complete the economic and social development goals and tasks of this year, and earnestly shoulder the important task of “taking the lead in a large economic province”.

Peng Qinghua said in his speech that the government work report holds high the banner, upholds integrity and innovation, seeks truth and is pragmatic, and boosts confidence. I fully agree with it. In the past five years, in the face of the turbulent international environment and the arduous and complex tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee held the flag and took the helm to lead the way, united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to face difficulties and forge ahead We have firmly grasped development and promoted reform, fought against poverty to achieve a well-off society, and fought against epidemics and risks. We have written a new chapter in the era of the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. In particular, the macro-control is strong and moderate, and the national economic operation has achieved an optimized combination of relatively high growth, relatively low inflation, and more employment; the real economy has become more strongly supported, and the self-reliance and self-improvement ability of science and technology has been significantly enhanced; reforms in key areas have continued to advance, and institutional opening-up has continued. deepening; the achievements of the three major battles have been consolidated and expanded, major shortcomings and weaknesses have been made up quickly; no effort has been spared to ensure people’s livelihood, common prosperity has achieved practical results, comprehensive national strength, modern industrial system construction, reform and opening up in the new era, development coordination and balance, and people’s living standards have all improved On a new level. These achievements are the precious crystallization of the new practice guided by the “China Principle”, a vivid footnote of the new realm opened up by the “Government of China“, and a shining landmark for the new journey of the “China Road”, which once again proves the “two establishments” It is of decisive significance to the development of the cause of the party and the country in the new era and to promoting the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The atmosphere at the venue was warm, and the representatives spoke enthusiastically, unanimously expressing their approval of the government work report, plan report, and budget report. Everyone believes that the government work report adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implements the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee, and objectively summarizes the development achievements of the past year and five years , made an in-depth analysis of the current difficulties and challenges, clearly put forward the main expected goals for this year’s development, and arranged and deployed key tasks for this year. The plan report and budget report are closely connected with the government work report, with political height, practical strength, and people’s livelihood temperature, which fully demonstrates the great achievements of my country’s socialist market economic system reform and modern fiscal and taxation system reform, and fully reflects the effective market and promising government. The organic combination of institutional advantages provides strong policy support, project support and financial support for promoting the terminal effectiveness of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making deployment. Everyone also put forward their opinions and suggestions in combination with the actual situation.

Zhang Lidong, Special Correspondent of Sichuan News Group