The Sichuan delegation held a plenary meeting

Elected Wang Xiaohui as the head of the group, Huang Qiang and others as the deputy heads

On the afternoon of March 3, the Sichuan delegation attending the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting in Beijing. Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting elected Wang Xiaohui as the head of the Sichuan delegation, and Huang Qiang, Liao Jianyu, Shi Xiaolin, Li Yunze, Wang Yanfei, Luo Qiang, and He Yanzheng as the deputy heads.

The meeting reviewed the draft list of the presidium and secretary-general of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, and the draft agenda of the conference.

In his speech, Wang Xiaohui pointed out that the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress is a grand meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a major event in the political life of the people across the country. The successful holding of this conference will encourage and mobilize the people of all ethnic groups in the country to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, to work hard and forge ahead courageously, and to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and advance modernization in a Chinese way. It is of great significance to unite and struggle for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang Xiaohui emphasized that the representatives of the Sichuan delegation carry the expectations and great trust of the people of the whole province, with great responsibilities and glorious missions. We must talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, standing at the political height of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, consciously unify our thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and transform the party’s propositions into the state through legal procedures. The will to ensure the smooth realization of the party’s major decision-making arrangements. It is necessary to conscientiously perform statutory duties, implement the spirit of the central government, combine Sichuan’s reality, and focus on the strategic deployment of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, closely follow the acceleration of the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the construction of a modern industrial system, Continue to deepen reform and expand opening up, promote the high-quality development of the private economy, ensure and improve people’s livelihood, improve the social governance system and other key tasks, conduct in-depth deliberation, carefully conduct deliberations, put forward high-quality proposals and suggestions, and actively contribute wisdom and strength to the development of the party and the country . It is necessary to actively publicize and promote Sichuan, strive to tell the story of Sichuan well, convey the voice of Sichuan, and objectively demonstrate the new atmosphere of Sichuan’s party members, cadres and the masses resolutely implementing the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and concentrating on promoting the development of the cause of governing and rejuvenating Sichuan. Sichuan’s achievements in reform, development and stability reflect the historic achievements and historical changes in the cause of the party and the country, and create a strong atmosphere of strong confidence, heart-warming and gathering people’s hearts. It is necessary to strictly abide by various disciplines and rules, participate in meeting activities in strict accordance with the schedule of the meeting, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, and resolutely implement relevant regulations to ensure that the meeting is clean and upright.

Sichuan Online Reporter Zhang Lidong Photography Ouyang Jie