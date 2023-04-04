Sudani Net:

On Monday, the head of the National Umma Party revealed a meeting of the heads of blocs, leaders, organizations and armed movements that signed the framework agreement to consult on political developments.

Fadlallah Burma Nasser said, according to Sudan Tribune, that he “submitted an invitation to a meeting today, Tuesday, that includes the signatories of the framework agreement, to discuss the alternative plan in the event that the final signing is not signed on April 6.”

He added that the meeting will set a clear strategy for the future of the political process and a future plan to achieve democratic transformation.

Identical sources said that the dispute is still raging among the joint technical committees for security and military reform over the period of integration of the Rapid Support Forces into the army.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)