The signing ceremony of the 32nd Harbin Fair for economic, trade and investment cooperation was held

On the 16th, the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair Economic and Trade Investment Cooperation Signing Ceremony was held in Harbin. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Heilongjiang Province, and Lan Shaomin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, witnessed the signing.

Provincial leaders Zhang Anshun, Wang Yixin, Wang Yongkang and Han Shengjian witnessed the signing together.

At this Harbin fair, a total of 50 projects were signed on site, including domestic and foreign trade, investment promotion, foreign cooperation, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, sports and other humanities fields. Industry-related, the contracted amount is 48.141 billion yuan. Up to now, Heilongjiang has signed a total of 224 trade and investment projects with domestic and foreign enterprises, with a contract value of 84.563 billion yuan.

With the theme of “jointly building a new platform for high-level openness and sharing new opportunities for high-quality development”, this year’s Harbin Fair will build an open platform for cooperation and exchange at home and abroad. Domestic provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have achieved a series of economic, trade and investment cooperation results through the platform. It is estimated that the total amount of various trade and investment cooperation contracts will exceed 200 billion yuan. The cooperation results of these projects have further promoted Harbin Fair to become a platform for high-quality industrial cooperation and investment attraction, a high-quality platform for opening up to the outside world, and an important international economic and trade cooperation platform for the country.

Heilongjiang Province is willing to take the Harbin Fair as an opportunity to share new opportunities for open cooperation with all parties, conform to the general trend of economic globalization, serve and integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and actively participate in the construction of the “China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor” to jointly build and share Open up the platform, jointly develop domestic and international markets, and promote economic and trade cooperation to a new level. (Photographed by reporter Fu Yu and photographed by Shao Guoliang)

