The signing of Messi and the loss of ‘Chicharito’ mark a new day of the MLS

The MLS returns this weekend with matchday 18 preceded by two news items off the pitch: Leo Messi’s announcement that he will sign for Inter Miami and the confirmation that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has a serious knee injury .

The LA Galaxy reported this Friday that the Mexican striker suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and said he will have to undergo surgery.

Chicharito this injury was done this Wednesday in the quarterfinal match of the US Open Cup in which the Los Angeles team was eliminated by Real Salt Lake (3-2).

The loss of their captain is a new blow for a Galaxy that is bottom of the West in the MLS with only 12 points in 15 games (three wins, three draws and nine losses) and that this Sunday will be measured at home against St. Louis City , a very tough rival since it is first in that conference.

Triumph on the field

For its part, Inter Miami will try to celebrate the imminent arrival of Messi with a victory at the New England Revolution field that ends its terrible streak of five straight losses in MLS.

The Florida team, which occupies the last position in the East, nevertheless took air this week by qualifying for the first time in its brief history for the Cup semifinals.

In Houston there will be an interesting Mexican duel between Héctor Herrera leading the Dynamo and Carlos Vela commanding Los Angeles FC (LAFC).

On the other hand, two teams that are going forward will try to extend their magnificent streaks.

The Philadelphia Union will visit the San Jose Earthquakes after adding seven wins in eight games while the Cincinnati, leader of the East and that chains nine victories in a row (counting the league and the Cup), will cross the border to face some Vancouver Whitecaps that is week they were proclaimed champions of the Canada Cup by defeating Montreal 2-1.

