‘The silver wedding anniversary’, historical account of a folkloric event

In El Copey Cesar, throughout its history, numerous folkloric and cultural events have taken place, but none as relevant and sumptuous as the commemoration of the silver wedding of accordion player Luis Enrique Martínez and his wife Rosalbina Serrano.

The celebration was held on April 8, 1972 in the house located on 12th Street with Carrera 15 according to the current nomenclature of the municipality, and it was attended by the best of Vallenato folklore of the time, headed by Luis himself. Enrique and his brother, ‘Chema’ Martínez, who were joined by Alejandro and Náfer Durán, ‘Colacho’ Mendoza, Andrés Landero, ‘Juancho’ Polo Valencia, Francisco, ‘Pachito’ and ‘Beto’ Rada; Abel Antonio Villa and composers such as Armando Zabaleta, Fredy Molina, Adolfo Pacheco and Tobías Enrique Pumarejo, all this constellation of musical stars dedicated themselves to congratulating the couple celebrating 25 years of married life with their notes and verses.

In addition to their folklore colleagues, the celebration was attended by political leaders, ranchers and personal friends of the couple, from different corners of the Colombian Caribbean.

The origins of the celebration date back to 1947, when Luis Enrique Martínez and Rosalbina Serrano got married in a simple religious ceremony, held in the Church of Caracolicito, because, at the time, there was no temple in El Copey.

The image records the date and details of that folkloric event.

Prior to the marriage, the couple had made the decision to go live in free union, which resulted in Luis Enrique being arrested, because Rosalbina was a minor, which under the prevailing laws constituted a crime that could only be remedied. with marriage before a clergyman.

In an interview published in the newspaper El Pilón of the city of Valledupar, edition dated June 29, 2020, Rosalbina states: “While he was in prison, I lived with some friends, where they took me, he left jail every night and visited me. Until we got married in Caracolicito (Cesar). It was a simple ceremony, I wore a white suit that he bought me, and after church we went to the farm where we lived.”.

The simplicity of the marriage act would contrast with what happened when commemorating the twenty-five years of marriage and celebrating “the silver wedding anniversary” where famous musicians abounded, the meat to taste and the drink donated by the Magdalena Liquor Industry, to such an extent that the party lasted for more than a week, because different characters arrived every day, who, due to communication difficulties at the time, had not been able to be present on the agreed date.

The noise of the party and the desire to congratulate his friend and companion of adventures in Vallenato folklore were the source of inspiration for Armando Darío Zabaleta Guevara to compose his famous song ‘Las bodas de plata’. In which he describes what happened at the celebration and congratulates the couple.

THE SONG OF ARMANDO ZABALETA

The lyrics of the song say:

at the silver wedding

From Luis Enrique and Rosalbina

It was a very nice party

with vallenato music

Your friends and your girlfriends

They all went home

at that beautiful party

All the accordions sounded (Encore)

All giving him honors

To Enrique and Rosita

And then the priest at mass

showered them with blessings

That’s a holy day

Father Luis Enrique

Father Rosalbina

they have to remember

As long as they exist in life

because what is appreciated

that is never forgotten

at their silver wedding

They gave him very nice things

From San Jacinto Bolivar

Adolfo brought him a hammock

Pa’ that table in his house

Enrique and Rosalbina

The song was recorded in 1973 by Luis Enrique Martínez and his ensemble in an album entitled ‘Relatos de Macondo’ and that same year the most successful and well-known version was recorded, which is the one performed by Jorge Oñate (RIP) with the accordion of Miguel López in an album labeled with the name ‘Las Bodas de Plata’

In accordance with the customs of the time, the invitation cards were designed on parchment paper, but the survivors tell us that there were many who, attracted by the magnitude of the celebration, attended it and, despite not having the character of guests, were welcomed by Luis Enrique which highlights his simplicity and humble character.

BY ALBERTO RAFAEL CARRILLO GUZMÁN / SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN