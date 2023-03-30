The platform that is used to carry out Transit procedures in Colombia will have some variations with respect to the existing one. These are some of the changes that will be registered.

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: File

After nearly 14 years in which the RUNT 1.0 contract operated, which is nothing more than the digital platform in which driver information is validated, the completion of a procedure in advance by the transit agency is authorized and they register the updates of the information of the approved procedures, now this platform will change the operator, that is, be prepared because there will be changes in the way of carrying out the procedures.

Among others, records of automobiles, drivers, traffic licenses, public transport companies are carried out there, and information on technical and mechanical inspections and even the Mandatory Traffic Accident Insurance, Soat, is stored.

In this regard, the legal adviser of the Ministry of Transportation and coordinator of the RUNT group, Emiro Castro, stated that “in 2022 a 10-year concession contract was signed for the creation of RUNT 2.0. It was a year of splicing, which started on May 23. It will start operating on the same date this year.”

Castro Meza explained that the first visible change is that “the new platform is more robust, safer and friendly.”

The official said that RUNT 2.0 will have a new image and will be reflected on the website and social networks. In addition, there will be a new website hosted at the address www.runt.gov.co, which is projected to be more modern, close to the subject of queries and will maintain navigability.

For his part, José David Herrera, RUNT Government Manager, indicated that “we will have new service channels for users. It will be available, in addition to the national line 018000930060, service to citizens through WhatsApp, an interactive chatbot and a mailbox for requests, complaints, claims and suggestions.

Among the technological tools that attract the attention of the new RUNT is a mobile application in which it will be possible to track the procedures that are carried out before the entity and measure the response times in front of each one of them.

Herrera Hernández affirmed that personalized attention will be strengthened with the presence, in 14 cities, of an official from the Single National Traffic Registry, “who will be advising citizens who require some type of information about the RUNT. The user will not necessarily have to go to a secretariat or transit address to receive attention.

The creation of kiosks was also announced in which people could carry out certain procedures such as printing vehicle history and others in which it was necessary to go to the mobility authorities. Additionally, some procedures for which face-to-face attendance was strictly necessary may be carried out through virtual channels.

Will there be difficulties for the user?

The legal adviser of the Ministry of Transportation and coordinator of the RUNT group, Emiro Castro, assured that during the first months of operation of the RUNT 2.0 the platform will be the same as the previous contract. “Every time a change is going to be implemented for a procedure, it will be socialized and then it will be launched. Changes in platforms such as operation cards and plate registration will take place gradually.”

Among the services that will be gradually implemented is the construction of a platform for entities such as Driver Recognition Centers, Automotive Diagnostic Centers and others that interact with the RUNT. A state-of-the-art information protection system will be activated and more demanding service indicators will be implemented.

In the case of the value of each of the proceedings, the official clarified that “the prices of these are updated every year in accordance with what the contract says and that they increase according to the increase in the Consumer Price Index.”

Although Medellín was the first city in Colombia in which the arrival of RUNT 2.0 was announced, now it is beginning to be socialized in other cities in Colombia.