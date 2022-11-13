Listen to the audio version of the article

Their home is on the hill, on the highest point of the small town of Barolo. The Rinaldi sisters, Marta and Carlotta, are the heirs of the men of wine who brought wealth to the lands of Malora by Beppe Fenoglio, in which the difference between those who served in these farmhouses and those who lived in the city was profound, painful, almost shameful: “There was one thing I couldn’t do, and that was to look the boys in the face. ‘Alba that to the eye seemed my age; I saw them approaching but in crossing them he was stronger than me, I had to lower my eyes, and then turn around and look at them once they passed », Fenoglio wrote.

In the absence of male heirs, for centuries there was never any discussion: the winery was put up for sale. Marta is from 1985. Carlotta from 1988. «When our father Beppe died in 2018 at the age of 69 due to an illness, it was our turn. Our mother Annalisa had come here, in Langa, from Cuneo in 1984. The year after the wedding I was born. My grandfather Giovan Battista, when he discovered that I was a girl, put back in the drawer a family ring that he would have given to my mother if I had been a boy. Four years later, at the birth of my sister Carlotta, my grandfather gave it to her telling her: “I know so much that it goes like this …” », says Marta as the family sagas, which are always happy and sad, melancholy and amusing, are told with detachment. , far and near. Their bitch is called Vida. Weimaraner breed. It is for hunting rather than truffles. Certainly it is from parties reserved for anyone who arrives with good intentions and with the desire to cuddle her. In the dining room of the Rinaldi family, Vida continues to observe Luce, the beautiful daughter of Marta, who has not yet turned one year old, with protective eyes. Luce – blonde, smiling, seated on her high chair like a good queen – looks for her, winking amusedly at the eyes of those at the table with her. On the table there are chicken and potatoes, peppers and cheeses. And a bottle of Langhe Nebbiolo. “Our father Beppe always said he was surrounded by girls,” Carlotta jokes. His father Beppe – Giuseppe – and, even before him, his grandfather Giovan Battista are the Rinaldis. The first bottle of “Giuseppe Rinaldi” dates from 1921. The Rinaldis – with the Mascarello, Oddero, Colla, Borgogno, Burlotto, Einaudi, Cappellano, Vietti, Cavallotto and Giacosa families – have created culture, before the market, of Barolo.

The dining room – with its furniture and paintings, flowers and plants – seems out of time. It could be from the fifties, the sixties, the seventies or the eighties. The country house in the Langhe has remained intact. The garden is well maintained. The Fulvia and the Lambretta are in the garage with the door open. The cellar is inserted inside the house. The coast of the hill facing south hosts the rows of Nebbiolo for Barolo. To the north, in the part facing the town, there are those for another type of wine, the freisa.

The house has no form of gloom or harshness. It will be the pernacchiette and the giggles of Light. It will be the light that enters from the windows, flooding the kitchen with this warm and unusual autumn that here in the Langhe makes the colors intoxicating and the scents stunning. It will be the absence of the male component, which in the declination of this strip of Northern Italy has always been very dark and silent: «Our grandfather Giovan Battista had fought, in the Second World War, in the Alpine artillery. He was the mayor of Barolo. Going house to house and company to company, he organized in 1970 the public subscription with which to buy the castle, renovate it and then turn it into the regional Barolo wine shop. He was a tough man. Our father Giuseppe, who bore the name of the great-great-grandfather of the winery, was a veterinarian. He took care of all kinds of animals: from the owl with the broken wing to the fox hit by the tractor, from the heron that fell in flight to the truffle dog poisoned by a neighbor to eliminate a competitor in the season of searching in the woods. His operating room was the table in the hall of the house. He specialized in the selection and insemination of cows of the Piedmontese breed. On the death of our grandfather in 1992, he had to lead the company. Our father was charismatic and brilliant. The house was always full of friends. He was fond of art and literature. He was a great storyteller. But no matter where he was, he occupied every corner and every space. He was not an easy person. He was a subscriber to the magazines of Italian anarchy. Our mother Annalisa was very nice and funny. She was a communist. She was a teacher. She and she was the only one in the family who spoke languages. This is why she dealt with foreign clients. Company, home and family were one. There were never mornings, afternoons and evenings. When my father died, we took over the winery, the two of us and my mother, who passed away this summer ». As we begin to eat the chicken inside the casserole, this story is told one piece at a time by Marta and Carlotta, whose voices blend together, however, each keeping her identity.

Marta is more in the cellar. Carlotta more in the vineyard. The strategic choices are made by both. She happens more and more often in this sector: in wine women have taken more and more space and visibility, power and responsibility, and at times prevailing over men. The major decision of the Rinaldi sisters was to rent a vineyard in Bussia Sottana, in the municipality of Monforte d’Alba in 2019: «Our mother advised us very well. She pushed us to take it to increase production. And she negotiated the contract with firmness and cunning »says Carlotta with affection and admiration. Thus, the bottles per year have risen from 40 thousand for her father to 50 thousand for her daughters. In high school Marta attended the oenological school of Alba («in my class we were two girls and twenty-one boys»), Carlotta the scientific high school, also in Alba. Both then graduated in agricultural sciences at the University of Turin. Marta had, since childhood, a full identification with the winery. Carlotta’s vocation was later.