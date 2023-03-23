The three hundred and ninety-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The Russian Federation does not abandon its intention to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions, while defending in the others.

Last day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled 83 enemy attacks on the eastern part of the front, the General Staff reported.

The Russian aggressor continues to use his usual tactics of terrorizing the civilian population, shelling populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

Over the past day, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russian rockets hit a residential high-rise building. There are dead and wounded among civilians.

Also, the enemy carried out 48 airstrikes, in particular, on civilian objects of critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr Region and Kyiv Region. The occupiers used 21 Shahed-136 UAVs from the Bryansk region, 16 of these drones were shot down. Civilians have been killed and wounded as a result of enemy UAV strikes. In addition, the invaders fired 75 rockets from multiple rocket launchers.

On the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting offensive operations, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Our defenders repel numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Predtechyny areas.

On the Avdiivsk, Maryinsky, and Shakhtarsky directions, the enemy advanced in the areas of Novokalynov, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Severne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, and Pobieda — without success. More than 20 districts of populated areas came under enemy fire.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas of more than 45 settlements near the contact line were shelled.

According to the General Staff, in the settlements of Reshetylivske, Chumatske and Kostyantynivka of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupiers have forbidden residents to leave their homes.

Indirectly, this may indicate the efforts of the Russian occupiers to make it impossible for the local population to observe the enemy’s planned transfer of its manpower and military equipment to the battle line.

The Russians, despite numerous casualties, are taking measures to replenish their units. Thus, in one of the military units stationed in South Ossetia, active work is being carried out with conscripts, regarding their signing of contracts and further participation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. It was established that in the period from March 1 to 10, more than 50 Russian conscripts signed the contract. They, having not received proper combat training, were sent to Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 12 strikes on the areas where the personnel and military equipment of the occupiers were concentrated. And our units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 control post, 3 enemy personnel concentration areas, an ammunition depot and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

As a result of the actions of our military, the enemy also lost:

– 168,150 (+660) personnel,

– tanks — 3570 (+13) units,

– armored combat vehicles — 6898 (+11) units,

– artillery systems — 2608 (+19) units,

– RSZV — 511 (+2) from,

– air defense equipment — 273 (+1) units,

– UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 2203 (+20),

– automotive equipment and tank trucks — 5452 (+18) units,

– special equipment — 273 (+3).

It will be recalled that on March 22, as a result of the occupiers’ strikes, Ukrainian civilians were killed and seriously injured. In the morning, 8 people died as a result of a Russian UAV hitting the territory of a vocational school in Rzhyshchev, Kyiv region.

On the afternoon of March 22, an enemy rocket hit between two nine-story buildings in Zaporizhzhia. 34 people were injured, 29 of them, including a child, are in hospital. One man died.

