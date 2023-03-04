Home News The situation in the Taiwan Strait: What is the strategic significance of Biden’s ninth arms sale to Taiwan of “F-16” fighter jets and missiles- BBC News 中文
News

The situation in the Taiwan Strait: What is the strategic significance of Biden’s ninth arms sale to Taiwan of “F-16” fighter jets and missiles- BBC News 中文

by admin
The situation in the Taiwan Strait: What is the strategic significance of Biden’s ninth arms sale to Taiwan of “F-16” fighter jets and missiles- BBC News 中文

image captiontext,

In Taiwan’s Hualien Air Force Base, an “F-16V” fighter jet of the Taiwan Air Force prepares to perform a night takeoff mission.

The U.S. State Department approved an arms sale to Taiwan with a total value of 619 million U.S. dollars (approximately NT$18.95 billion), including two types of missiles such as the “AGM-88B” for the U.S. “F-16” fighter jet, with hundreds of pieces , eye-catching. This is the ninth arms sale to Taiwan since US President Joe Biden took office.

The proposal has entered the process of notifying the U.S. Congress, Reutersreportthe case may further exacerbate tensions between China and the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded at a press conference on Thursday (March 2), saying that China “urges the US to stop selling arms to Taiwan and related military ties, and stop creating tension in the Taiwan Strait.”

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said in response to the U.S. arms sale to Taiwan on Friday that “the U.S. has grossly interfered in China‘s internal affairs” and “seriously violated the ‘one China‘ principle and the three Sino-US joint communiqués, especially the ‘August 17th. The communiqué stipulates that it seriously damages China‘s sovereignty and security interests.”

You may also like

Red Cross provides shelter to passengers stranded by...

Karol G reaches the top of the ‘Global...

Vatican real estate assets, Pope Francis says stop...

Peter Manjarrés’ emotional farewell message to his mother

“The fundamental role of forests in combating climate...

What diet do people with orphan diseases require?

Municipality of Naples – “Children in the streets...

Dozens of girls were gas poisoned in Iran

Annual survey on service cars: deadlines extended

Police Reserve and Army hold sit-in in Santa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy