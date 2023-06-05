The six-time jackpot winner got an additional 22,000 euros

On Sunday, the 11th six-fold jackpot in lottery history was won with almost 7.3 million euros. A player from Styria typed the “right six” 7, 17, 18, 25, 26 and 28 and got exactly 7,288,891.90 euros for it. This was announced by the Austrian Lotteries on Sunday evening. The certificate was issued in Graz.

System certificate brand 0/09

Shortly before Sunday noon, the lucky one handed in their ticket: a system ticket brand 0/09. This enabled the Styrian to mark nine numbers on the betting slip. As a result, the data center of the Austrian Lotteries created all six-tip combinations possible with these nine numbers. In this case, this included not just the perfect six, but “another series of fives, fours and threes with a total value of around 22,000 euros again,” according to the lotteries on Monday.

According to lotteries, it is the highest six of this year. And for Styria, the cracked six-fold jackpot means the highest winning sum for a six in the history of the lottery.

Lottery is getting more expensive

If you want to keep trying your luck: New prices will apply from Wednesday (July 12, 2023). With the Joker it will be 1.70 euros – with “Lotto 6 aus 45” it will be increased by 10 cents to 1.30 euros. Nothing should change in the quota.