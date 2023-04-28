Original Title: The Sixth Digital China Construction Summit Held in Fuzhou

Xinhua News Agency, Fuzhou, April 27. On April 27, the 6th Digital China Construction Summit opened in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech.

With the theme of “accelerating the construction of digital China and promoting Chinese-style modernization”, this summit will focus on the promotion and implementation of the “Overall Layout Plan for Digital China Construction” as the main line, focus on displaying the latest achievements in digital China construction, share development experience, and promote digital China construction High-quality development helps Chinese-style modernization. The summit will hold a series of forum activities, including the opening ceremony, the main forum and 20 sub-forums, release important reports such as the “Digital China Development Report (2022)”, and launch the 2023 National Digital Literacy and Skills Improvement Month. During the summit, the Digital China Construction Achievement Exhibition, Digital Product Expo and Digital China Innovation Competition will also be held. The achievement exhibition focuses on displaying the latest digital achievements and excellent practice cases in 11 aspects including digital infrastructure, digital economy, and digital society. Digital Products Expo creates an international, market-oriented and professional “buy the world and sell the world” digital product trading and product service platform. The Digital China Innovation Competition set up 9 tracks, with more than 27,000 participants. In addition, special events such as Cloud Ecology Conference, Industrial Internet Ecology Conference, Artificial Intelligence Ecology Conference, “Minjiang Night Talk” and “Fuzhou Dialogue on the Future” will also be held simultaneously.

Leung Chun-ying, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the event.

The two-day summit is co-sponsored by the State Internet Information Office, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government.

“People’s Daily” (Version 04, April 28, 2023)

