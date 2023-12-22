The sixth meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group and the Promotion Meeting of Rectification and Reform Work was held. Yi Lianhong chaired the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Jinbin delivered a speech_Hangzhou Net

The sixth meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s theme education leading group and the rectification and rectification work promotion meeting was held on the morning of December 22 in Hangzhou. Yi Lianhong chaired the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to deepen efforts in promoting rectification and rectification and to make theme education in the province deeper, more practical, and more effective. Li Jinbin also delivered a speech at the meeting.

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Thematic Education Leading Group of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and emphasized the importance of implementing the latest deployment requirements of the central theme education. He highlighted the need to focus on promoting the rectification and rectification work to overcome difficulties, as well as promoting the province’s theme education to continue to be deeper, more practical, and more visible.

Li Jinbin, leader of the Fifth Circuit Steering Group for Central Theme Education, also delivered a speech at the meeting. Other attendees included Liu Jie, Peng Jiaxue, Wang Cheng, Fu Mingxian, Qiu Qiwen, Zhao Cheng, and relevant members of the Central Theme Education Fifth Circuit Steering Group.

Yi Lianhong pointed out the progress of thematic education in the province and highlighted the need to focus on promoting rectification and rectification work to overcome difficulties. He emphasized the importance of creating a new atmosphere and behavior of “being grateful and striving to be the first.”

Yi Lianhong stressed the need to maintain high standards throughout the entire process and to implement thematic education effectively. He also emphasized the need to maintain a strong focus on achieving complete results in thematic education.

Li Jinbin emphasized the need to continue deepening problem-solving through rectification and implementation, and to ensure that thematic education achieves complete results.

The meeting concluded with a focus on the critical period of finalization for thematic education and the need to grasp the rectification and implementation of the “four down to the grassroots” system. The leaders and attendees expressed their commitment to completing various tasks of thematic education with high quality and ensuring that thematic education achieves complete results.

Share this: Facebook

X

