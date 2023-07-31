The Sixth Plenary Session of the Eighth Committee of the Yangzhou Municipal Committee: Advancing Chinese-style Modernization in the New Era

The Sixth Plenary Session of the Eighth Committee of the Yangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China is set to take place on July 30, 2023, in Yangzhou. This plenary session aims to analyze the new situation, new tasks, and new requirements faced by Yangzhou, and to deepen the practice of promoting Chinese-style modernization in the city.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the plenary session will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It will also implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu’s work, as well as the deployment requirements of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee.

The meeting will be chaired by the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, with Wang Jinjian, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivering a speech on behalf of the committee. The plenary meeting will deliberate and pass a resolution, outlining the key points and decisions made during the session.

In his speech, Wang Jinjian highlighted the work carried out by the Municipal Party Committee this year. He emphasized the importance of closely aligning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu’s work with the study and implementation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This integration of ideas and actions has strengthened the city’s resolve to forge ahead in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization.

Wang Jinjian also acknowledged the challenges posed by changes in the macro situation and the need to respond to them. He emphasized the importance of grasping major issues related to the overall situation and focusing on high-quality development and improved social governance to ensure the well-being and happiness of the people.

Moving forward, Wang Jinjian stressed the need to deeply understand the important mission entrusted to Jiangsu by General Secretary Xi Jinping. He called on the city to continue building a better Yangzhou by adhering to Xi’s grand blueprint for a “strong, rich, beautiful and high” Jiangsu. This involves striving to be an example and demonstration in various aspects, and continuously promoting Chinese-style modernization in Yangzhou.

To achieve these goals, Wang Jinjian outlined six key areas of focus. These include further consolidating the momentum of steady progress, improving the level of industrial science and technology innovation, promoting the construction of key projects, strengthening the construction of ecological civilization, highlighting the ancient and modern characteristics of the city, and strengthening social governance in the urban area.

In conclusion, the Sixth Plenary Session of the Eighth Committee of the Yangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China will provide a platform for leaders and officials to deliberate and make important decisions to further advance the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in the city. With a clear direction set by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Yangzhou is on track to become a leading example of modernization in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

