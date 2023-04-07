Home News The sixth victim of the clandestine rocketry explosion in Santa Ana dies
This Thursday, the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez; The Vice Minister of Transportation, Nelson Reyes, and the General Director of Land Transportation, Herbert Ismael Flores, verified the installation of a control point for collective transportation, to verify the authorized collection, that the units are in excellent condition and the documentation is in order. .

This is part of the execution of the Summer Plan, which began on April 1 and will continue until April 10, and includes the deployment of more than 100,000 people from the different institutions of the National Civil Protection System.

Minister Romeo Rodríguez highlighted that thanks to the inter-institutional effort of the Government of President Bukele, a 56.52% reduction in people killed in road accidents has been achieved during this holiday period, from April 1 to date.

“From April 1 to this moment, we have detected 34 drunk drivers who have been arrested at the time the anti-doping tests have been carried out. We have also identified more than 200 drivers with less than 100 degrees of alcohol; In this case, a fine of $57.14 is placed, according to traffic regulations,” added the official.

As part of this government effort, the execution of more than 1,000 vehicular devices is expected, plus 912 cargo transport controls, more than 2,000 anti-doping tests and 148 traffic expediting devices.

“In this control it is verified that all drivers are carrying their documents in order, that they have the security implements and are not driving excessively at speed. These actions are carried out so that drivers are complying with the regulations”, said Vice Minister Nelson Reyes, during the verification of a vehicle control device in Santa Tecla.

