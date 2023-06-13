The skin of the thighs with a thin skirt… ‘Edward Hopper’s Perspective’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Park Hyeon-joo, an art reporter = “A young woman is standing leaning against a pillar on a stairwell. It is a provocative posture as if she is sticking her breasts out towards somewhere, but the skin of her thighs is showing through the thin skirt. The curtain blows the wind inside the open window. It catches it and flutters. This part is like a quadruped because the open gate behind the woman shows deep darkness.” (p. 134)

Edward Hopper said, “If you can express it in words, there is no reason to express it in pictures.”

art historian Lee Yeon-shik’s ‘Edward Hopper’s Perspective’Blows a HAÏKU at the blanked-out picture. I follow Hopper’s gaze as he moves stealthily, holding his breath, and discovers his strategy. It’s thrilling to read like a sneak peek at a painting.

Regarding Edward Hopper’s work, which was also written on the cover of the book (‘Summer’s Day’ in 1943), the author calls it ’embarrassingly explicit eroticism’. “Hopper is truly a bold artist,” he said. “Hopper is often conditioned by expressions such as city and solitude, light and shadow, and American realism, but if we had to leave only one vocabulary to describe Hopper’s paintings, those words would be swept away and only ‘eroticism’ would remain solid.” did.

I want to look at famous paintings and pass them by. Because you think you already know. In an age of image overload, even masterpieces are caught in a trap. Even if you are confident that you have seen the picture, the description of the scene in this book tells you how to see the picture again. ‘Catch the thoughts wandering in an unfamiliar space.’

The author, who said that whenever he saw Hopper’s paintings, his technical inadequacies bothered him, said, “Maybe the paintings of artists with such crude brush strokes are famous? He explained why he put another Hopper book on top.

“The phrase ‘to put emotion into painting’ is simple but difficult. Can painting really contain emotion? What happens between emotion, painting, and the viewer who sees it? Hopper’s paintings allude to stories and express emotions. I wanted to talk about his brushstrokes that made it possible, and about the techniques Hopper used as a painter.”

The book analyzed 55 of Hopper’s paintings, including his representative works currently on display at the Seoul Museum of Art.

‘Breaking Cold’, ‘Unreasonable Melodrama’, ‘Light is a Visitor’, ‘Composition contains Intention’, ‘Deceptive Plane’, etc. provides a sense of immersion.

Regarding the painting ‘Sunset on the Railroad’, which was also shown in Hopper’s exhibition, he said, ‘The railroad is a journey that has no beginning or end,’ and ends with ‘So the twilight rides on the railroad.’ ‘I feel more beautiful joy as much as I know.’ Like Hopper, who turned every moment of everyday life into an art scene, the intellectual play of the author who completed the art scene in one sentence shines. ‘As if there are no figures in a painting, objects act as figures.’

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Jin-hee = At ​​the 2023 Overseas Collections Masterpiece Exhibition 'Edward Hopper: From City to Coast' held at the Seoul Museum of Art, I'm watching 'Sunset over the Railroad', a 1929 work. This exhibition will display 160 works of Edward Hopper, including paintings, drawings, and prints from his entire life, as well as 110 materials from the Sanborn Hopper Archive, until August 20. 2023.04.19. [email protected]

