Con Legislative Decree 10 October 2022, n. 149published in the Official Gazette on 17 October 2022, the Meloni Government has implemented the will to reform the Italian justice system envisaged by the agreement signed by Italy with the European Union.

The Riform Cartabia it takes its name from the former Minister of Justice of the Draghi government, Marta Cartabia and aims to speed up the times of the civil trial, intervening both on some aspects of the trial process, and by foreseeing a progressive increase in the digitization of the trials.

With the intention of providing the reader with a practical cut on what the lawyer’s activity will be starting from the entry into force of the Cartabia Reform, the slides start from the examination of the changes made by the aforementioned reform to the so-called ADR (alternative dispute resolution), mediation and assisted negotiation (which will enter into force from 30 June 2023). to then deal with some aspects of the reform that has invested the civil process retracing the procedure foreseen by Code of Civil Procedure.

We will then examine the changes contained in the Book I of the codexrelating to the general provisions and then reaching the heart of the modification of the civil process, examining the Book II relating to the process of cognition and ending with the Book III concerning the execution process, obviously without claiming to analytically indicate all the changes introduced but hoping to allow the reader to have a clear idea of ​​what, in substance, the new civil process will be.

The Cartabia Reform in slide (Legislative Decree 10 October 2022, 149)

