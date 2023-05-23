The Slovak film mainstream is alive, feminism reports deaths | Culture | .a week

while the presented papers related to film science or documentary production “provoked” rich discussions, the audience remained surprisingly silent (or quieter) for the feature film. Why surprisingly? For the year 2022, more than 40 Slovak feature titles were released in cinemas, which should theoretically offer a wide repertoire of topics for discussion. Not to mention the interesting, information-saturated papers by university teacher Michaela Malíčková and film scholar Katarína Mišíková.

The reason for the silence of the audience is, I believe, hidden in the films themselves. Malíčková created a thorough overview of feature films for the year 2022. She clearly demonstrated that films for audiences were the most successful. In her post, we had the opportunity to find out which films were at the top of the charts in terms of audience attendance. Traditionally, romantic comedies “won” – In the summer I’ll tell you how I’m doing (M. Ferencová), Láska hory náša (J. Machala) and Slovakia’s number one in cinemas – Happy New Year 2: Welcome (J. Króner). In Malíčková’s words: “Films want to entertain the viewer, but more precisely to entertain.” Slovak cinematography records genre diversity and the related tidal wave of comedy. However, what is less pleasing is the quality level of the given works. I am not referring to formal imperfection (we have already come out of the era of amateur errors), rather the content fails.

Many comedies also lack a legible author’s gesture, there is often a uniformity of humor and themes. The gangster film Black on a White Horse (R. Boroš) was designated as the comedy with the most recognizable author’s handwriting. Alarming (at least for me) is the finding that Blaškova Obeť, a Slovak Oscar candidate, was seen in cinemas by less than 1,500 viewers. For comparison, In the summer I will tell you how I report the attendance of 130,000 viewers. Despite the fact that we live in the era of VOD, there is always time to watch Evitovky in the cinema… 7

“A phenomenon is emerging in Slovakia where the female audience specifically seeks out comedies with heroines who are not interested in anything else except men.”

Katarína Mišíková subsequently opened up a very urgent topic that every (not only) Slovak viewer should consider. Has the woman in film fiction changed? How are female characters represented in Slovak feature films for 2022? Mišíková subjected a sample of the most discussed feature films of the past year to the so-called Bechdel test. The evaluation scale is based on three criteria: there are at least two (non-sexualized) female characters in the film who talk to each other and the subject of their conversation is not a man. At first glance, the seemingly banal requirements were met by only three films from the selection: Obeť (M. Blaško), Svetlonoc (T. Nvotová) and the fairy tale Hidden Cave (M. Č. Solčanská). Even despite working with female nudity or sexuality, the film Svetlonoc was able to leave the characters “pure”.

On the other hand, in the representation of femininity, the film Superžena (K. Vosátko), which says more about men, or Black on a White Horse, completely failed. The news that the number of female protagonists in Slovak films is increasing is at least gratifying. But why is there still a flattening and unnecessary sexualization of movie heroines? “Can’t we give a woman a more meaningful story line than finding a groom?” adds Mišíková. A phenomenon is emerging in Slovakia where the female audience specifically seeks out comedies with heroines who are not interested in anything else except men.

The review was published based on cooperation with the Department of Film Studies at the Film and Television Faculty of VŠMU.

