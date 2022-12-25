The sludge hub in Longarone will be built. This is confirmed by the Decree of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (formerly the Ministry of Ecological Transition) n. 206 of 21 December which admitted funding (1,284,000 euros) to the project conceived and curated by Bim Gsp and presented by the Basin Council.

THE PROJECT

The project involves the construction, in the Longarone treatment plant, of a single center for the whole province, for the treatment and dehydration of the sewage sludge produced by the purifier itself and by all the plants managed by the company throughout the province. “In this way it will be possible to optimize the sustainability of the management of the supply chain, in accordance with the principles of the circular economy”, specifies the president of the Basin Council, Camillo de Pellegrin.

THE PLANT

The plant will be built in Longarone for its barycentric position with respect to the territorial area, for the residual treatment capacity of the plant recently built in the Longaronese area and for the availability, adjacent, of the area of ​​the previous purifier which can thus be redeveloped. The project involves the construction of a pre-treatment plant for sludge from other plants managed by GPS, with “mechanized thickening and centrifugal dehydration in special closed buildings, with integration to the biological treatment of the existing purifier”. The project it had been presented to the ministry by 14 February, it had been examined by a special commission with a lengthy investigation. In the meantime, the authorization process was started with the services conference for the acquisition of the opinions of the competent bodies, so as to start the work immediately.

«With satisfaction we can thus realize an important further step»concludes De Pellegrin, «the infrastructure of our integrated water service, in particular, this time aimed at improving the industrial efficiency of the operator in the purification sector, with environmental and economic benefits for the benefit of the territory and users».

BIM GSP

«I express all the satisfaction of myself, of the Board of Directors I represent and of our shareholders for the result achieved also in synergy with the Council of the Belluno Dolomites Basin», he comments Attilio Sommavilla, president of Bim Gsp. «Thanks to this precious loan, we will be able to create a new sludge line in the Longarone purification plant that will allow us to dehydrate as best as possible what is produced by all the purification plants in the Belluno area, including the imhoff tanks, making these materials usable, subsequently, also in agriculture . An innovative project», Sommavilla is keen to clarify, «developed internally at Gsp and oriented towards the values ​​of sustainability».

The president of Gsp also thanks “the internal structure, that is our employees and professionals who have naturally developed a study that has been able to distinguish itself on the national scene”.

NEXT PROJECTS

«Now», continues Sommavilla, «we trust that the financing of the others will also be formalised two projects presented again using Pnrr funds: the adaptation and upgrading of the Marisiga di Belluno purifier, which is worth a good 4.4 million euros and for which the Veneto Region, recipient of 40 million Pnrr funds for purification, has already expressed a favorable opinion; the second, in terms of reducing losses from the aqueduct, for the modelling, districtisation and digitization of 1600 km of the Belluno water network and for a total value of 25.6 million euros».

These two interventions could bring «significant benefits in terms of infrastructural improvement of the provincial water systembut also of safeguarding the water resources of the territory, increasingly subject to water crises, of environmental protection and protection of natural ecosystems, increasingly at risk due to pollution produced by man, and of sustainable development of our province, increasingly threatened by depopulation», concludes the president of Gsp.