The smell of the hand can reveal the sex of a person

The smell of a person’s palm, specifically analysis of its scent compounds, can be used to predict their gender with greater than 96% accuracy.

A study coordinated by the University of Florida (USA) and published by Plos One analyzed volatile organic compounds through mass spectrometry in the hands of 60 people, half men and half women between 18 and 46 years of age.

Human odor is a complex mixture of volatile organic compounds secreted by the body influenced by genetics, environmental factors, and physiological secretions.

Human volatiles collected from the surface of the palms of each participating subject were interpreted for gender classification and prediction.

The authors identified the different components of each sample and did a statistical analysis to see if they could determine the sex of the individual based on their odor profile.

The analysis successfully predicted a person’s gender with an accuracy rate of 96.67%.

The smell of an individual is made up of primary, secondary and tertiary odors; the primary is stable over time and distinctive of an individual

The persistence of an individual’s odor in the environment is attributed to the constant shedding of the epidermis from the skin; this process leaves epithelial cells in the environment, along with sweat, oils, and other glandular secretions.

Other previous research on human odor indicates that olfactory compounds can also reveal a person’s age and racial or ethnic group.

Robberies, assaults and rapes are crimes that are often committed with their hands, so they can leave valuable traces at the crime scene.

With further validation, the chemical and statistical analyzes presented in this paper could be used to uncover many details about a potential offender solely through their hand odor profiles.

“This approach to analyzing volatile hand odors can be applied where other discriminatory evidence, such as DNA, is lacking, and allows for differentiating or characterizing classes such as gender, race, and age,” the study authors write. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

