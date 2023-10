The smog alert has been lifted in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia and Modena (go to bulletin of 9 October 2023).

Traffic restrictions for the most polluting vehicles (up to diesel Euro 5) in the PAIR municipalities and others emergency measureswill no longer be active starting Tuesday 10 October 2023.

The next bulletin will be issued on Wednesday 11 October.

