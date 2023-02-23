Home News The smog alert returns to Piacenza, Parma, Bologna and Ravenna — Environment
The smog alert returns to Piacenza, Parma, Bologna and Ravenna — Environment

The smog alert returns to Piacenza, Parma, Bologna and Ravenna — Environment

From tomorrow February 23rd emergency measures are back in the municipalities of the province of Piacenza, Parma, Bologna e Ravenna, pthe smog alert continues in the municipalities of the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena e Ferrara. (go to the Bulletin of 22 February 2023).

Traffic restrictions for the most polluting vehicles (up to diesel euro 5) in the PAIR municipalities and other emergency measures (see below), will remain active in these municipalities until Friday 24 February included, day of control and issue of the new Bulletin Liberiamolaria.

No smog alert in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

Emergency measures envisaged by the Aria plan

