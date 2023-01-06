China News Service, January 6th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation in most parts of the country is scarce, and some areas such as Altay, Tacheng, and Yili River Valley in Xinjiang have experienced light to moderate snowfall; Northeast Qinghai , central Gansu, Ningxia, central and western Inner Mongolia and other places experienced blowing sand or floating dust weather, local sandstorms in Wuwei, Gansu, and gusts of wind force 7-9 in some of the above-mentioned areas.

This morning, moderate to severe haze occurred in central and southern North China, Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghan and other places; southern Tianjin, southern Hebei, western Shandong and Peninsula, northern and southern Henan, central Hubei, northern Hunan, most of Jiangsu and Sichuan In parts of the eastern part of the basin and western Chongqing, there was heavy fog with visibility less than 1 kilometer, and local visibility was less than 200 meters.

The smog in the Huanghuai, Jianghuai and Huaihe Rivers in the central and southern part of North China has weakened and dissipated

On the 6th, affected by the cold air, the atmospheric diffusion conditions in central and southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghuai and other places improved, and the haze weather weakened and dissipated. During the day on the 6th, due to the influence of cold air and strong winds, there were sand or floating dust in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, central Gansu, central and northern Shaanxi, and northern North China.

There is continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 6th to the 11th, there was continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, there were light to moderate snowfalls in most areas of northern Xinjiang, heavy snowfalls in parts of Tacheng, Altay and other places, and 5-6 winds in most areas of northern Xinjiang. , The wind force in the Shankou area can reach level 8-9.

In addition, from the 6th to the 8th, there was light snowfall in eastern Inner Mongolia and most of the northeastern region. Among them, there were heavy snowfalls in southeastern Jilin and eastern Liaoning on the 6th. From the 11th to the 14th, there was light rain in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and southern China, moderate rain in some areas, and local heavy rain; light snow in the eastern part of Northwest China, most of North China, central and southern Northeast China, Huanghuai and Jianghan (rain) or sleet.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 6 to 08:00 on January 7, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, and southern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, parts of northern Xinjiang and other places had As big as Blizzard (10-16mm). There was light rain in parts of the Liaodong Peninsula, southern Sichuan, central Chongqing, central and southern Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia and northern Hebei. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northern waters of the East China Sea will have north to northwest winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9. , Beibu Gulf will have northeast winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Among them, the wind force in the central, western and southwestern parts of the South China Sea can reach magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11. Parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, Hexi of Gansu, eastern Qinghai, Ningxia, northern Shaanxi, and northern China have blown sand or floating dust.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 6th to 08:00 on the 7th)

From 08:00 on January 7 to 08:00 on January 8, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Jilin, and northern Xinjiang. There was light rain in parts of the northwestern Sichuan Basin, southern Sichuan, western Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, Hainan Island, and central and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia. The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northern waters of the East China Sea will have north to northwest winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9. , Beibu Gulf will have northeast winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Among them, the wind force in the central, western and southwestern parts of the South China Sea can reach magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10-11.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 7th to 08:00 on the 8th)

From 08:00 on January 8th to 08:00 on January 9th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, northern Xinjiang, and western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang. Among them, some areas in northern Xinjiang and other places had Heavy snow (5-7mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of southern Jiangnan, southeastern southwestern China, and most of southern China. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of eastern Guangxi, northwestern Guangxi, and northeastern Hainan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia. The southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have northeasterly winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Level 10~11.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 8th – 08:00 on January 9th)