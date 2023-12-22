The snow accumulation in Wendeng, Weihai, Shandong exceeds 70 centimeters, breaking the historical record | Lianhe Zaobao

The snowstorm in Weihai City, Shandong Province, China continues to intensify, with the local Wendeng Station reporting more than 70 centimeters of snow, breaking historical records.

According to reports from The Paper and China News Service, the snowfall has been continuous for three days and three nights since Tuesday evening, December 19. As of Friday morning, the winter solstice (December 22), the snow depth at Weihai Wendeng Station reached 74 centimeters, setting a new record.

The Shandong Peninsula has experienced multiple heavy snowfalls since December. Data from the Central Meteorological Observatory shows that as of Thursday morning (December 21), Yantai had accumulated 52 centimeters of snow, while Wendeng had accumulated 55 centimeters. Wendeng had previously broken its snow accumulation record on December 13, 2005 (54 centimeters).

On Thursday, the Shandong Peninsula experienced heavy local snowfall (14 to 18 mm) in Weihai, Shandong. By Friday morning, the snow depth at Weihai Wendeng Station had reached 74 centimeters, breaking the previous snow depth record set the day before.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that the snowfall in the Shandong Peninsula will gradually weaken from day to night on Friday, with light to moderate snow in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Bureau of Yantai City, Shandong Province, Yantai and Weihai are known for heavy snowfall in winter, forming a unique coastal snow city style. The two cities are often referred to as “Chinese Snow Nests”. Meteorological statistics from Yantai Laishan Airport show that the average annual number of local cold snow days reaches about 39 days.

Chief forecaster Yang Chengfang of the Shandong Provincial Meteorological Observatory described the snowstorm as an extreme event. Yantai and Weihai experienced two consecutive cold snowstorms from December 15th to 17th and December 20th to 22nd. The short interval between these heavy snowfalls, combined with low temperatures, led to large snow depths and prolonged snow accumulation. Failure to address these conditions may have adverse impacts on urban operations, transportation, and energy supply in the two cities.

