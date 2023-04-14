Home News The Social Expenditure of the Central Administration increased to 14.4%
The Social Expenditure of the Central Administration increased to 14.4%

Asunción, Radio Nacional.-At the end of the first quarter of the year, the execution of social services of the Central Administration was G. 6.9 trillion, which represents a variation of 14.4% compared to the same period of 2022 .

According to the report of the General Budget Directorate (DGP), this, in turn, represents 21% of the current Budget foreseen for the Social Services function.

The fiscal priority of Social Services as of March was 56%, likewise, in the last five years the execution of Social Expenditure remained on average at 56%, reported the Directorate under the Undersecretary of State for Financial Administration ( Sseaf).

According to the report, this variation is mainly attributed to the increase in execution in the health, social security, education and promotion and social action sectors. Likewise, the other services of the functional classification present increases with respect to 2022, with the exception of Economic Services, which report a decrease of 7.2%, attributed to the drop in the execution of public works services.

The structure of social spending analyzed was mainly made up of 31% by resources destined to the Education sector; in second place, Health with 28%; while Promotion and Social Action, as well as Social Security, participate in 20% and 17%, respectively.

The main disbursements in the Education sector were concentrated in Elementary Education, which mainly includes educational services at the initial, first and second cycle of Basic School Education (EEB). While in Health, 37% was allocated to Medical Care, which mainly includes hospital services in the health regions for the reduction of morbidity and mortality, primary health care, care for special diseases, among others.

Regarding Promotion and Social Action, 62% was for social action services, consisting mainly of the payment of alimony for the Elderly, as well as the Transfer to families of the Tekoporã Program.

