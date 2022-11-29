(Fighting New Coronary Pneumonia) The social proportion of newly infected people in Chongqing has decreased for 4 consecutive days and the epidemic is still at a high level and fluctuates

China News Service, Chongqing, November 29th (Reporter Liu Xianglin) The Chongqing Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control work on the 29th. Li Pan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, said that the city’s society has found infected people for 4 consecutive days. days lowered. The city’s epidemic situation is still in a period of high volatility, the development of the epidemic situation in the affected districts and counties is clearly differentiated, and the overall situation is still severe and complicated.

On November 28, Chongqing reported 8,721 new infections (excluding 71 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), a decrease of 891 cases from the 27th; 275 people were found to be infected in the society, accounting for 3.15 %, continued to decrease for 4 consecutive days.

Districts and counties outside the central urban area of ​​Chongqing reported a total of 1,150 new infections on November 28, an increase of 288 cases from the 27th, accounting for 13.19% of the city; 73 cases of infection were found in the community, accounting for 6.35%. Among them, Liangping District added 563 new cases in a single day, and the epidemic is in a period of rapid development; Bishan District, Wuxi County, Zhong County, and Dianjiang County added more than 40 cases a day, and the above five districts and counties totaled 784 cases, accounting for 68.17 %, the epidemic situation in districts and counties outside the central urban area is generally stable and controllable.

As far as the central urban area of ​​Chongqing is concerned, a total of 7,571 new infections were reported on November 28, of which 6,239 new cases were reported in 5 districts including Yuzhong District, Jiulongpo District, Jiangbei District, Yubei District, and Nan’an District, accounting for 1.5% of the central urban area. 82.4%. A total of 202 socially infected people were found in the central urban area, and the proportion of socially infected people continued to drop to 2.67%. No socially infected people were found in 7 districts including Dadukou District, Banan District, Liangjiang New District, and Chongqing High-tech Zone that day.

On the other hand, in the central urban area of ​​Chongqing on November 28, 2 new towns and streets were added and 6 villages (communities) were reduced. A total of 128 towns and streets and 1,567 villages (communities) realized social face cleared. Li Pan said that while the scope of epidemic-free communities and epidemic-free communities continues to expand, the transmission of 2,938 high-risk areas in the central urban area has not been effectively blocked, and the number of infected people detected every day remains high, requiring continuous efforts and concentrated efforts. Attack.

At present, a total of 89,757 new crown patients and asymptomatic infections are undergoing centralized isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in Chongqing municipal-level centralized treatment hospitals, district and county-level designated treatment hospitals, and city-, district- and county-level shelter hospitals. 243 cases, 26 severe cases, 7 critical cases.

According to the press conference, from 0 to 18:00 on November 29, there were 117 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing; 6,813 new local asymptomatic infections. (Finish)

