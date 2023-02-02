Through a work table, the merchants were made aware of the upcoming interventions regarding the development of the reconstruction work, which is being carried out in Campo Serrano Avenuewhich advances according to the timeline established.

Due to the request of the sellers, the work was started in railway avenueuntil calle 11and already finds a new intervention that reaches the calle 13.

Bonderos will enjoy a better road and a service that will provide them with a better lifestyle.

He then stated the manager of the SETP, Diego López Ortega that, “The work from Avenida del Ferrocarril to the calle 11 is practically ready, and we begin the process of intervention of the pavement of the 11th street to 13th streetLikewise, we explain the schedule of the next sections of the works to be carried out. This process has always been carried out hand in hand with the merchants”.

On the other hand, the merchants entered into dialogue with the Police metropolitan of Santa Marta and the Secretary of Security and Coexistence requests that do not wait regarding the subject of security of the sector, in which they came to agree on a series of commitments so that the work continues to be carried out with total satisfaction.