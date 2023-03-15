Home News “The society we lost, a reflection of social life in El Salvador”: Walter Fagoaga
"The society we lost, a reflection of social life in El Salvador": Walter Fagoaga

“The society we lost, a reflection of social life in El Salvador”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga reflected on the changes that society has experienced in El Salvador over the years, forgetting values ​​such as solidarity and becoming a disordered society.

“Many say that since the 1990s Salvadoran society has entered a situation of entropy due to social, economic, political and security problems”indicated.

The sociologist announced that there are several thinkers, including Augusto Comte, known as the father of sociology who believes that the conflict of societies were the visions that were held of society.

On the other hand, for Talcott Parsons the theory of social action is the cultural factor, norms and values ​​with which the human being interacts from the socialization process, explained Fagoaga.

“Where have we been as a society? We have been facing citizen violence, now there are fewer homicides, an important change has been seen in the country, we must build a peaceful society”considered the panelist.

