After spending several days in the hospital, the National Army confirmed the death of professional soldier Santiago Isaza Moreno, who was injured in the terrorist action apparently carried out by members of the organized armed group of the ELN Eastern War Front.

The authorities reported that despite the medical efforts of the team of specialists from the Military Hospital and after having undergone surgery, his body did not resist the seriousness of the injuries caused by a sniper.

“We reject the vile murder of our soldier, who was in compliance with his constitutional duty, in work to protect the life of the civilian population that lives in Saravena, Arauca. Complaints of this fact will be filed with the competent bodies,” he said. the army.

It should be remembered that the attack occurred on March 14 against the Revéis Pizarro Mechanized Cavalry Group.

From August 7 to this date, 252 members of the Army and the Police have been assassinated in acts of service, while in development of operations by the authorities 15 members of the ELN have been discharged, while another 60 were captured. .