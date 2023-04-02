Home News The soldier who was wounded by a sniper in Arauca died
News

The soldier who was wounded by a sniper in Arauca died

by admin
The soldier who was wounded by a sniper in Arauca died

After spending several days in the hospital, the National Army confirmed the death of professional soldier Santiago Isaza Moreno, who was injured in the terrorist action apparently carried out by members of the organized armed group of the ELN Eastern War Front.

The authorities reported that despite the medical efforts of the team of specialists from the Military Hospital and after having undergone surgery, his body did not resist the seriousness of the injuries caused by a sniper.

“We reject the vile murder of our soldier, who was in compliance with his constitutional duty, in work to protect the life of the civilian population that lives in Saravena, Arauca. Complaints of this fact will be filed with the competent bodies,” he said. the army.

It should be remembered that the attack occurred on March 14 against the Revéis Pizarro Mechanized Cavalry Group.

From August 7 to this date, 252 members of the Army and the Police have been assassinated in acts of service, while in development of operations by the authorities 15 members of the ELN have been discharged, while another 60 were captured. .

See also  Hospital yellow alert declared during Carnival celebration in Santa Marta

You may also like

Military located a young man with rifles, pistols,...

House by prison for former mayor of Alto...

Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates “Bridge Day” for cyclists

Gwyneth Paltrow wins civil lawsuit for ski accident

The annoyance of Ricardo Montaner after filtering the...

60 meter high chimney in Bochum blown up...

Tourism sector has everything ready for the next...

Friends or enemies – The Journal

Overview of German bunkers ready – will it...

LG Brings New Level of Consumer Convenience with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy