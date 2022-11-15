The solemn declaration of the Chinese Communists on the new journey

“Qiu” magazine critic

General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly emphasized at the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “The theme of the conference is to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carry forward the great spirit of party building, and be confident and self-improvement. , keep upright and innovate, work hard and move forward bravely, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. It is a time to hold high the banner and gather strength. The conference of forging ahead in unity has great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance for our party to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way on the new era and new journey, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The theme of the conference is the concentrated expression of the spirit of the conference and the soul of the conference. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated the theme of the conference, and clearly declared to the party inside and outside the country what flag, what road, what kind of mental state and what goal our party will carry on the new journey. major issues. This is the general guideline for the development of the party and the country, and it is the fundamental adherence of the Chinese Communists on the new journey.

——Holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and fully implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to solemnly declare that the whole party must adhere to the guidance of the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism in China, strengthen the self-confidence in the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Theoretical self-confidence, institutional self-confidence, and cultural self-confidence, adhere to the unchanging Taoism and aspirations, to ensure that the cause of the party and the country will always advance successfully in the right direction.

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny. In its century-long struggle, the Party has always insisted on starting from my country’s national conditions and exploring and forming the correct path that is in line with China‘s reality. Socialism with Chinese characteristics carries the ideals and explorations of generations of Chinese Communists, the long-cherished wishes and expectations of countless people with lofty ideals, and the struggle and sacrifice of hundreds of millions of people. fundamental achievement. History and reality have eloquently proved that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics conforms to China‘s reality, reflects the will of the Chinese people, and adapts to the development requirements of the times. To realize the party’s historical mission on the new journey, the most fundamental thing is to hold high the banner of unity, progress, and victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics is a big article. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation, deepen their understanding of the laws of the Communist Party’s governance, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of human society development with a new perspective, and have achieved major theoretical The achievements of innovation are embodied in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of the times of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. It has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. In the 10 years of the new era, it is under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, our Party has firmly relied on the people, stabilized the economy, promoted development, fought poverty, and built a moderately prosperous society. , to control the epidemic, fight against major disasters, respond to situations, and resolve crises, socialist China stands in the east of the world with a more majestic figure, and scientific socialism in China in the 21st century is full of new vitality, which has profoundly confirmed the “Why the Communist Party of China” Yes, why is socialism with Chinese characteristics good, in the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, and it is a Marxist practice that is Chineseized and modernized.”

The flag of thought leads the way, and the right path in the world opens a new chapter. On the new journey, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully grasp the world outlook, methodology, and standpoints and methods that run through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and have a profound understanding of the “two combinations” and “six”. It must be adhered to”, correctly understand and grasp the spiritual essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, stimulate forge ahead with ideological power, take the initiative to grasp historical initiative with theory, and continue to compose the era of Sinicization of Marxism A new chapter.

——To carry forward the spirit of building the great party, we must solemnly declare that the whole party must abide by the spirit of building the great party, maintain the flesh-and-blood ties between the party and the people, maintain the political character of modesty, prudence and hard work, and the will to fight and win. It has always been a strong leadership core for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“We must carry forward the spirit of building the great party, carry forward the spirit of Yan’an, strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and work together to achieve the goals and tasks set by the 20th Party Congress.” Less than a week after the closing of the 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping The General Secretary led the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and emphasized when paying tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site.

No matter how far you go and how bright the future is, you can’t forget the past, and why you set out. The reason why our party has been flourishing after a hundred years, and has survived hardships endlessly, is because of such a strong spirit of revolution and hard work. For more than 100 years, generations of Chinese Communists have worked tenaciously and tirelessly to form a spiritual pedigree originating from the great spirit of founding the party. These precious spiritual wealth contain the spiritual code of “where do we come from and where are we going”, which embodies the firm belief, fundamental purpose and fine style of the party, and embodies the hard work, sacrifice, dedication and pioneering spirit of the Chinese Communists. The great character has provided rich nourishment for us to build the party, build the party and strengthen the party. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put “promoting the spirit of building the great party” into the theme of the conference, which is to encourage the whole party to always stick to its original mission, always “sit on the side of the people”, and consciously promote the party’s excellence Tradition and style, continue the red blood, inherit the red spirit, so that the party will always maintain its youthful vitality, and protect and build the red country that was laid down by the bloody sacrifices of revolutionary martyrs.

“The great Communist Party of China, rides the wind and waves, sets sail, and guides China in the journey of the new era…” A song “Leadership” sings the land of China, sings the original aspiration and mission of the Chinese Communists, and sings the wishes and aspirations of the Chinese people . The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way lies in the Party. The most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The greatest advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China, which is the highest political leadership force. As the largest Marxist ruling party in the world, our party must always maintain the sobriety and firmness to solve the unique problems of major parties in order to always win the support of the people and consolidate its long-term ruling position. Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. We must persevere to promote the party’s self-revolution to ensure that the party will never change, change color, and taste, so that the party will always be the most stable ballast in the voyage. The most reliable backbone when the stone, wind and rain hit.

——Self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, perseverance and courage, are to solemnly declare that the whole party must maintain a spirit of self-confidence, courage and self-improvement, maintain a work attitude of determination and courage to change, and never slack off and forge ahead. Struggle attitude, make each work better reflect the times, grasp the regularity, and be full of creativity.

A model of the “Miracle” sailboat attracted the attention of the audience at the “Endeavor New Era” theme achievement exhibition held at the Beijing Exhibition Center. On the raised sails, the jumping arrows mark the take-off of our country in the past 10 years: the GDP has increased from 53.9 trillion yuan to 114.4 trillion yuan, and the basic research funding has increased from 49.9 billion yuan to 181.7 billion yuan. The Long March series of carrier rockets have been launched more than 240 times… “The great achievements of the new era are made by the party and the people together, through hard work, and through struggle!” At the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s powerful words, It reveals the simple philosophy behind writing shocking “Chinese stories” and creating world-renowned “Chinese miracles”.

A person cannot stand without spirit, and a country cannot be strong without spirit. Only by being able to stand up spiritually and stably can a nation stand firm and stand upright in the torrent of history. Fighting against difficulties is a material struggle as well as a spiritual confrontation. 10 years of hard work, 10 years of brilliant achievements. In the 10 years of the new era, the Chinese people’s driving force has become stronger, their fighting spirit has become more vigorous, their belief in victory has become stronger, and a stronger historical consciousness and initiative have emerged. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese people are confidently advancing the Chinese nation from standing. A great leap to get up, get rich, and get stronger. This is an important reason for the great achievements in the new era, and it is also the majestic force for forging ahead in new journeys and creating new great achievements.

A great cause requires a great spirit, and a great spirit drives a great cause. Building a modern socialist country in an all-round way is a great and arduous undertaking with a bright future and a long way to go. Looking around the world, the century-old changes in the world and the epidemic of the century are superimposed, the trend of anti-globalization is on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulent change. Looking at the country, my country’s development has entered a period where strategic opportunities and risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors increase. Glory inspires us, and dreams call us. When we are rushing through the water and advancing bravely, we must maintain a high-spirited state, straighten the backbone of “Taishan does not bend over the top”, and cultivate “the turbulent clouds are still calm”. The firmness of the company, always maintain the fighting spirit of “dare to teach the sun and the moon to change the new sky”, stimulate the spirit of “the more difficult and dangerous the more forward”, and cultivate the ability of “stood the rough road into a road”, self-confidence and self-improvement, keeping upright and innovative, and persevering. Work hard and move forward bravely, relying on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development.

——To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way is to solemnly declare that the whole party must firmly grasp the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, concentrate all forces, eliminate all interference, and adhere to the modernization of the Chinese style Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Being good at scientifically determining and concentrating efforts to accomplish the central task is the scientific way of thinking and working of the Chinese Communists. For more than 100 years, no matter how the situation and environment change, no matter what kind of risks and challenges it encounters, our party has always correctly understood the historical position and development stage in which it is located, and accurately grasped the party’s position in different historical stages in accordance with the will of the people and the requirements of career development. Faced with the central task, put forward inspiring goals.

“From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, to achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization.” Grasping the new requirements for the development of the party and the country and the new expectations of the people, it clearly put forward the central task of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, and issued a general mobilization order to forge ahead in the new journey and make contributions to the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping explained when he participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “A while ago, we focused on a well-off society and solved absolute poverty. Now we focus on the ‘two-step process’ to comprehensively promote national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization. “

Over the past 100 years, our party has united and led the people in all the struggles to build our country into a modern and powerful country and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party has continuously deepened its understanding of building a modern socialist country, its strategy has been continuously mature, and its practice has been continuously enriched, and it has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China comprehensively explained the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles that must be firmly grasped for Chinese-style modernization. This is a major conclusion put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping after in-depth thinking. It clarifies the scientific connotation, purpose and meaning, goals and tasks, and realization methods of Chinese-style modernization. It reveals the unique advantages, practical guidance, and bright prospects of Chinese-style modernization. The Party’s understanding of Chinese-style modernization has been raised to a new height, which is a major enrichment and development of the world‘s modernization theory.

In October 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping went to Guangdong for inspection, visited the Shantou Port Opening Culture Exhibition Hall, and stopped and stared at the relevant plans of Sun Yat-sen’s “Strategy for National Founding”. More than 100 years ago, “Strategy for National Founding” painted the first blueprint for China‘s modernization. Today, railways enter Qinghai-Tibet, highways are densely networked, high gorges leave Pinghu, ports are connected to five oceans, and industries are complete… The general secretary said with emotion: “Only we Chinese Communists have realized it.” Looking ahead, we must deeply understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, always put the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands, and insist on promoting China in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization. Great national revival.

——To unite and struggle is to solemnly declare that we must continue to consolidate the great unity of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups, strengthen the great unity of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

“78 years ago, “Unity is Strength” sang from you and became a revolutionary song widely sung by hundreds of millions of people.” In February 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to encourage Beizhuang Village, Xibaipo Town, Pingshan County, Hebei Province All Party members: “On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, I hope that you will resolutely respond to the call of the Party Central Committee, give full play to the role of vanguard and model, and better unite and unite the villagers. Let’s make life more prosperous.”

The Chinese nation is a nation with a great spirit of unity and struggle. The values ​​of unity and struggle are deeply integrated into and profoundly affect the spiritual world and daily behavior of the Chinese people. The Communist Party of China has inherited and carried forward the fine tradition of unity and struggle of the Chinese nation, and has always clearly written unity and struggle on its own historical answer sheet. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Putting a clear-cut political stand and ensuring the unity and centralization of the party is the life of the party, and it is also the key to our party’s ability to become a century-old party and create great achievements of the century.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Comrade Xi Jinping has become The core Party Central Committee attaches great importance to unity and struggle. Our Marxist party with more than 96 million members is more united and unified, and the Chinese nation is more united and unified, providing a strong political guarantee for great achievements in the new era. Based on the new historical orientation, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put “unity and struggle” into the theme of the conference, emphasizing that “unity and struggle is the only way for the Chinese people to create historical greatness.” This is a profound summary of the 100-year history of the Party, especially the 10-year history of the new era.

“Unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory.” The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The responsibility is extremely great and the mission is supremely glorious. It is even more necessary to consolidate the great unity of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups, and it is even more necessary to strengthen the great unity of the Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad. . The essence of unity and struggle lies in unifying will and action with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, more firmly and consciously achieve the “two maintenances”, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of political position, political direction, political principles, and political path. , resolutely fight against behaviors that damage the unity and unity of the party, and cherish the unity and unity of the party like cherishing eyes. As long as the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country unite into “a piece of hard steel” under the party’s banner, think in one place and act in one direction, the giant ship, the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation, will surely be able to ride the wind and waves and set sail.

The road is at your feet, and the light is ahead. “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has formulated the major policies of the party and the country for the current and future periods, and has drawn a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Let us embark on a new journey and set out towards new goals. !” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s great call is exciting and inspiring!