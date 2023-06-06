THE SOLUTION IS NOT IN TRANSPARENT BACKPACKS OR IN METAL DETECTORS « cde News

NATIONALS (special envoy) It is not with metal detectors or “transparent backpacks”. It is not with the incrimination of guilt as an initial budget or with the increase of guards and police measures in the school.

It is not with this that it will be possible to overcome the crisis of an education that, to the evidence of its terrible quality, now adds the poor contribution in the mental health care of children and adolescents.

The tragic and unfortunate event that occurred a few days ago in Independencia put into public discussion the situation of the emotional health of those who make up the educational community and how specifically there can be nuclei of potential conflicts and aggressive emotional “explosions” that put the integrity of students at risk. , teachers and other members of the school environment.

And, as always happens, the “responses” tried out from the Ministry of Education itself and from sectors of civil society or the media in general, failed to cross the threshold of immediacy, partial vision and even inconsistency and lack of of logic in terms of public policies.

An example of this was the wide publicity and even the populist applause generated by the action of a public school, whose parents’ association invested almost 10 million guaraníes to install a metal detector “arch”, as if it were the panacea for “security” that is sought to have in the school grounds.

Such undertaking, seen from the uncritical and simplistic perspective of the media, authorities and politicians, could generate praise but not hide the tremendous illogicality of how this instrument would fit in with the need for children and young people to have materials in their backpacks that are useful. and essential for their school tasks contain metallic elements: cutters, scissors, pencil sharpeners, thermos, etc.

Is it that we should lead the children to the pathetic situation of “laminating” all their elements (many of them provided by the MEC) as it happens in the airplanes after the events of 11S? What will come next?

In the same case, in addition, the director of the aforementioned school herself confessed in interviews that “now we are looking at how to solve” the issue that some 1,500 students must pass through said detector arch every day spread over the three shifts, which obviously generates , a congestion that is not resolved with “parents should send their children 10 or 15 minutes early to school.”

In short, hazards of the chronic lack of logic and planning that exists in the educational system and in general in terms of public policies…

On the other hand, the “creative” response of the MEC was the “Transparent backpack” program, which they later had to clarify that it was a “metaphor”, a clarification that tried to correct what public opinion interpreted as an imposition of a backpack actually made of plastic.

Among the institutional babble to try to correct and show a minimally “possible and credible” plan, there was talk of the budget deficiencies that lead to the fact that for more than 8,500 public educational institutions in the country there are barely two hundred psychologists and many of them they have become “administrative staff”.

But well, before all this, the myopia of the authorities on the subject (and on others that are related to education) shows that the path is being wrong from start to finish.

What education in general, and schooling in particular, is precise in our country to deal with this that has shown a symptom in the Guarani city is to rediscover and reinvigorate human values ​​in the community.

From this medium we have insisted that society will not be able to advance or be sustainable as a manager of people’s well-being if it is not rooted in the values ​​and principles that are essential for the human being.

Among them, to recover the central value of the family in society and in education.

But this does not seem to be on the agenda of the Minister of Education and his team, who have been insisting on an “educational transformation plan” that practically ignored the family as an essential basis for education, and promoted and continues to support training materials that come from of sectors that postulate the exclusion of the family in educational responsibility to transfer it to the State or respond to a so-called “civil society”, an ambiguous concept in which organizations that, more than experts in education, show expertise in the lobby in favor of of ideological biases or short-term political and economic interests.

The value of the family – to which some opportunistically attribute the sole responsibility of a youth with emotional problems – must be recovered in educational policy. Many ministers and ministers who populated that specialized portfolio sidelined the family in educational plans and part of the crises that are dragging on have to do with that.

Especially, the crisis of an education uprooted from values ​​and obsessed with technology like the siren song in the middle of the sea of ​​prevailing globalism.

Recovering essential values ​​and giving the family its privileged place in education, rather than puerile and technocratic responses such as metal detectors and “transparent backpacks”, is what is needed to rebuild reliability, security and human integrity in education. education.

The current authorities have already demonstrated their uselessness and myopic vision in this regard. It will be necessary to see if the next ones could recover the trust of the people and guide real, consistent solutions and, above all, anchored in human values ​​and the centrality of the family in the formation of the person.

comment

comment